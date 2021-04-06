IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals Team Tie Up With World's No. 1 Sports Nutrition Power Brand

Nutrition is an essential aspect of cricketers' fitness regime as it provides them with energy at the highest level. Ahead of IPL 2021, the Delhi Capitals franchise made a major announcement about signing up with a major sports nutrition brand for its players to achieve their nutrition goals. Delhi Capitals will begin their campaign versus Chennai Super Kings on Saturday, April 10 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals sign Optimum Nutrition

As per the press release by Delhi Capitals, Optimum Nutrition has come on board as the official nutrition partner for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. Speaking about the brand, Optimum Nutrition is a part of Glanbia Performance Nutrition which has been helping performance-focused athletes achieve their goals for more than 30 years.

As per the release, the brand will be highlighting their wide range of products that include Optimum Nutrition Whey Gold Standard, Optimum Nutrition Amino Energy, and Optimum Nutrition Serious Mass, during this association with the team. Apart from an array of protein powders and supplements, Optimum Nutrition also provides a guide on food consumption with respect to the nutritional factors as per one’s requirements.

Commenting on the partnership, Vinod Bisht, Director & CEO, Delhi Capitals said that the players have been the franchise's priority and it is continuously putting in efforts to ensure that they are fit and healthy on and off the field. He added that Optimum Nutrition products will help the team achieve their nutrition goals.

Delhi Capitals captain 2021

The Delhi Capitals team recently appointed Rishabh Pant as the captain of the team after regular skipper Shreyas Iyer was sidelined due to injury. This will be Rishabh Pant’s debut as an IPL captain. Speaking on Pant being appointed as the Delhi Capitals captain 2021, Iyer said that the young gun was the 'best man' for the job. The Mumbai cricketer said that he had no doubt that Pant would be the best man for the job. He also added that he is going to miss the team tremendously, and will be cheering for them throughout.

DC IPL 2021 schedule

As per the DC IPL 2021 schedule, they are slated to play three matches in Mumbai, two in Chennai, four at the newly-renovated Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and five at Kolkata respectively.

The Indian Summer is back ðŸ’™



The #VIVOIPL 2021 Fixtures are out and our excitement knows no bounds ðŸ¤©



Which city are you most looking forward to see DC play in? ðŸ¤”#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/Uhwb5EhOqx — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 7, 2021

Here's a look at the Delhi Capitals team for IPL 2021

Speaking about the Delhi Capitals team, the franchise retained 19 of their stars from the previous edition of the league. During the IPL 2021 auction, the team strengthed the side by adding in new players in the form of Steve Smith, Tom Curran, Umesh Yadav and uncapped Indian cricketers like Vishnu Vinod and Ripal Patel. Here is a look at the entire Delhi Capitals squad for the IPL 2021 season:

Rishabh Pant (Captain) Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Pravin Dubey, Chris Woakes, Steve Smith, Manimaran Siddharth, Tom Curran, Umesh Yadav, Lukman Meriwala, Vishnu Vinod, Ripal Patel and Sam Billings.

Image: IPL Website