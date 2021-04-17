IPL 2021: 'Don't Know How We Will React If RCB Win The Trophy,' Says AB De Villiers

With Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) undefeated in the ongoing IPL 2021 season, wicketkeeper-batsman AB de Villiers opened up on the possibility of RCB taken their maiden win this year. The cricketer remarked that while the team was focusing on bagging the trophy, he was not sure of how they would react if they actually managed to win it.

"You want to win the trophy, I would love to win the IPL, I do not know how we will react if we win the trophy one day. It is getting boring to talk about it, the minute you win the trophy, you look back and realize there are certain things that are more important than winning the trophy. Being part of IPL, it is the greatest tournament in the world. We want to win the trophy and that is part of the goal," he said.

The cricketer also shared his personal objectives from this year's season saying that he was hoping to have a good time with his family. "Personally, I want to have a good time with my family. Family is here for the first few weeks and then it is about connecting with some individuals in the team," AB de Villiers.

RCB unbeaten so far

As far as the IPL 2021 is concerned, Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore is currently leading the charts with four points having won two out of the two games that it has played so far. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) replaced the reigning champion Mumbai Indians to take the second spot after a convincing win against Punjab Kings (PBKS) last night. Meanwhile, 2020 runners-up Delhi Capitals (DC) is sitting at the fourth spot with two points under its belt.

In his personal stint in IPL 2021 so far, de Villiers has played a valiant inning of 48 runs in the season opener against Mumbai Indians. However, in RCB's second game against SunRisers Hyderabad, he was dismissed cheaply. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the next fixture on April 18.

(With Agency Inputs)