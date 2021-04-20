IPL 2021: Dwayne Bravo 'stealing' a run triggers Mankading debate, Venkatesh Prasad reacts

Former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad has called on the International Cricket Council (ICC) to do away with the convention of calling Mankading against the spirit of the game. The debate has once again taken the centre stage after last night's match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), where Dwayne Bravo was seen moving a yard out of the crease at the non-striker's end even before the ball is bowled. It caught the eyes of several experts, who criticised the idea of calling Mankading against the spirit of the game and backed bowlers to effect a run-out if they see that happening.

The bowler overstepping by a few inches is penalised, but a batsman backing up a few yards isn’t.

The bowler has every right to run out a batsman backing up so far. PERIOD.



Calling it against the spirit of the game is a joke @ICC .#CSKvRR pic.twitter.com/vIHqbe6fWU — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) April 20, 2021

'Bowlers should be encouraged to effect run-outs non-striker's end'

A picture from the match has gone viral on social media showing CSK all-rounder Dwayne Bravo backing up a few yards even before Rajasthan Royals bowler Mustafizur Rahman has bowled the ball. The picture also shows Rahman overstepping by a few inches, for which he was penalised by the umpire during the game and was given a no-ball. This has caused experts and fans to raise questions about Mankading and why every bowler should have the right to run out batsmen backing up so far. Harsha Bhogle and Simon Doull are amongst the people who have questioned the idea of calling Mankading against the spirit of the game.

While commentating during the Chennai vs Rajasthan match on Monday, Bhogle said that team management should back bowlers and allow them to run out a batsman leaving the crease at the non-striker's end early. Bhogle said that Mankading should be encouraged in team meetings, calling the idea of it against the spirit of the game "nonsense". Doull also mirrored Bhogle's sentiments, highlighting how Rahman was penalised for overstepping by a few inches, and Bravo was let go despite being yards away from the crease. Netizens have also reacted to the steal by Dwayne Brave towards the end of the first inning when Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were setting up a target.

That's why even if Buttler is one of my favourite players , I felt Ash Anna did the right thing. pic.twitter.com/VSaJVUwozz — Chinaman. (@DenofRohit) April 20, 2021

Rightly said. Cricketing fraternity is glorifying innovation from batsmen, reverse shot , 360 degree shot etc but critical and brutal against bowlers. Instead of bowler taking run out, it should be deduction of run from batting team. Would be interesting. — Yutha Vasanth (@yuthavasanth) April 20, 2021

Yes if a bowler is penalised with No ball, runners also must be penalised.Its always not possible for the bolwer to run out.Better punish batting side for the mistake of Runner. 1) 6 run to be deducted or 2) a ball to be bowled without batsman guarding the wicket. @virendersehwag — Marking Market (@MarketMarking) April 20, 2021

Bravo taking that much advantage is itself against the spirit of the game. The rule of giving one warning to the batsmen must be abolished else bowler should also get one warning for overstepping... — ARUN DWIVEDI (@ARUNDWIVEDII) April 20, 2021

If its legal,bowlers have every right of doing it. WK doesn't warn batsman before stumping. Fielders don't warn before runout.

Also, at least Indian commentators should stop calling it Mankading. Thats an insult to Mankad. — Biswajit Mitra ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@Biswa_Mitra) April 20, 2021

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings won their third game of the season against Rajasthan Royals last night by a whopping 45 runs. Bravo played an important knock towards the end of the first inning as he scored 20 off just 8 balls to help CSK 188 in 20 overs. Rajasthan Royals were cruising comfortably batting second but lost quick wickets in a span of just 4-5 overs. Royals' middle-order failed to score runs and the Men in Pink succumbed to good bowling from CSK.

(Image Credit: VenkateshPrasad/Twitter)

