IPL 2021: Each Team's Chances Of Winning The Tournament Out Of 10 And Here Is Why

The Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season is set to launch on April 9 with a match between title holders Mumbai Indians and Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). While Mumbai Indians will be looking to claim their sixth title and third in succession, teams like RCB, Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will be aiming to unlock their trophy cabinet for the first time.

Moreover, while teams like Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be hoping to reclaim their lost glory, franchises like Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals will be looking to improve upon their disastrous performances from the previous season of the tournament. Ahead of the much-awaited IPL 2021 season, here is a look at how each of the eight teams fare and why.

IPL 2021: Teams ranked by their chances of winning

Mumbai Indians – 8.5 (10)

The Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians side looks by far the most well-oiled unit heading into the tournament. They are already the most successful side in history and are currently on a two-year winning streak. With new additions into the MI squad in the form of Jimmy Neesham and Adam Milne, Rohit Sharma & co. will fancy themselves to go all the way for the third time in succession.

Chennai Super Kings – 8 (10)

CSK slumped to their worst ever seasonal performance last year in the UAE. However, the MS Dhoni-led side still remains a heavy contender to lift their fourth title this time around. At the auction, the CSK squad enhanced itself with the additions of Moeen Ali and Robin Uthappa and the return of Suresh Raina will add much more depth to their batting order.

Delhi Capitals – 8 (10)

Delhi Capitals hold the most Indian experience among all their competitors. The presence of Shikhar Dhawan, R Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma will prove vital in Indian conditions. Moreover, newly appointed skipper and in-form cricketer Rishabh Pant will be keen to take the Capitals a step further from their runners-up campaign from last year.

Sunrisers Hyderabad – 7.5 (10)

The David Warner-led SRH side is always known for springing a surprise or two each year. Despite struggling in the initial-to-middle stages of the tournament on most occasions, they frequently bounce back with crucial wins to make it to the playoffs. The addition of Mujeeb Ur Rahman will further power up their spin cartel, which already includes Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi.

Kolkata Knight Riders – 7.5 (10)

The KKR previously tasted IPL success back in 2014. Under the leadership of a World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan, they will be hoping to erase their disappointments from the past few years with a win this time around. Morgan’s KKR recruited international heavyweights like Shakib Al Hasan and Harbhajan Singh at the auction, and their presence injects years of experience into the KKR camp.

Royal Challengers Bangalore – 7 (10)

Despite featuring some of the biggest T20 heavyweights from the world, the Virat Kohli-led RCB side is yet to bag an IPL title. If they are to compete and go all the way this year, Kohli will be banking on his new recruits Glenn Maxwell and Dan Christian. Moreover, the skipper himself will be opening the batting this time around and will be looking to replicate his 2016 success all over again.

Know Your Challengers | AB de Villiers



No other overseas cricketer enjoys a stronger connection with an #IPL team than our very own Superman, @ABdeVilliers17. Here’s everything and more about Mr. 360.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/K5ne2aaoLz — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 6, 2021

Rajasthan Royals – 7 (10)

The Rajasthan Royals will be hoping for immediate recovery of their pace ace Jofra Archer. However, captain Sanju Samson will be banking on Chris Morris’ experience in Archer’s absence. Samson himself will be looking to leave a mark, both as a captain and as a batsman in his first year of leadership.

Punjab Kings – 7 (10)

The Punjab Kings franchise recently rebranded itself with new logos, name and team jersey. Much like Delhi Capitals’ rebranding from 2019 and their improved performance that year, the KL Rahul & co. will be looking to get past their league stage demons. Rahul, the highest run-getter from the previous edition, will be hoping to continue his golden run with the bat in the tournament.

IPL schedule and entire squads list

CSK squad, MI squad and others

IPL schedule for 2021 season

#VIVOIPL is back in India ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ ðŸ™Œ



Time to circle your favorite matches on the calendar ðŸ—“ï¸



Which clashes are you looking forward to the most? ðŸ¤” pic.twitter.com/kp0uG0r9qz — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 7, 2021

Image source: IPLT20.COM