IPL 2021: Elated MS Dhoni Sheds Light On CSK's Mentality After 6 Wins On The Trot In UAE

In a sensational last-over win, the Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by just 2 wickets off the final ball of the game on Sunday, and CSK captain MS Dhoni was delighted with the result that saw his team end up on the winning side.

As the 'Yellow Army' recorded a hat trick of wins in the second leg of IPL 2021, CSK skipper MS Dhoni looked happy during the post-match conference,

"It's a nice victory to have. At times you play good cricket and you lose. It is enjoyable when you don't do so well and still win. It was good cricket from both sides, and a pleasure for the spectators." he said.

The win against KKR was their sixth win in a row in the UAE and MS Dhoni also highlighted the mistakes done by the team as they struggled during the chase. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis started the innings well, stitching a 74-run opening partnership. But CSK kept losing wickets at regular intervals, which put pressure on them. Speaking about the blunders, Dhoni said, "The important thing was to make the most of what we had learnt and to come back stronger."

The skipper also applauded the efforts put in by the Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers. Sunil Narine was the star bowler for the team as he provided constant breakthroughs and put a hold on the flow of runs. Speaking about KKR, Dhoni told in the post-match presentation,

"When Jadeja was bowling, it was coming on and not stopping. The way we started, KKR deserve some applause for making a game out of it. We were also worried about how the wicket will be. When you keep playing on a wicket, groundsmen sometimes water it more and leave some more grass."

IPL 2021, CSK vs KKR: "I was just backing my strength" says Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja was adjudged the Player of the Match for his 22 runs off 8 balls, as he smashed fast bowler Prasidh Krishna for 22 runs in the 19th over of CSK's innings. Along with his batting heroics, the all-rounder also bowled a tight spell as he conceded just 21 runs and took the wicket of in-form batsman Rahul Tripathi.

Speaking at the post-match conference, Jadeja said,

"It is difficult. After you have played five-day cricket and then to come to white-ball cricket, I was working on my bat swing. I wanted to repeat whatever I was doing. The runs in the second-last over turned out to be the match-winning over for us."

He added, "But Rutu and Faf gave us a good start. You need to be collective as a unit, whether with bat or ball. I was just backing my strength. He was bowling with fine leg and square leg up. I thought he would bowl full outside off, and slow short ball. I thought he would give one ball up, and luckily I connected well."

Chennai Super Kings now sit at the top of the table with 16 points, and a win in the next game will ensure their qualification for the playoffs. They now face Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 30, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI