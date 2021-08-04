IPL 2021: England Captain Eoin Morgan Confirms Availability For Second Leg In UAE

England white-ball skipper Eoin Morgan on Tuesday confirmed his participation in the second leg of IPL 2021, which is scheduled to take place in the UAE later next month. Morgan, who is currently playing for Northern Superchargers in The Hundred, said in the post-match press conference that England players have been given the green signal to travel to the UAE for the second phase of IPL 2021.

However, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain also stated that players will have the choice to make their own decision on whether to play in the competition or take a rest before the upcoming T20 World Cup. Morgan's statement comes after the postponement of the limited-overs series between England and Bangladesh, which was earlier slated to be held during the same window as the remainder of IPL 2021.

"I think it was a win-win either way. If we went to Bangladesh we’d play in conditions that are foreign to us. If some guys go to the IPL, they’ll play in similar conditions [to the World Cup] or for guys that need a rest, they take a rest. We have a lot of cricket to play between now and then. We’ve planned on the tour going ahead – that’s been part of our planning for a long time now – but equally, given the nature in which we now compete and live our lives, it’s not a bad thing for guys to either take time off or go to the IPL if they feel refreshed and have enough energy," Morgan said following his team's loss on Tuesday.

England-Bangladesh series postponed

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) earlier announced the postponement of the bilateral series against Bangladesh, which was scheduled to coincide with the second phase of the IPL 2021. The postponement will allow English and Bangladeshi cricketers to participate in the rest of the IPL 2021, despite their respective boards' earlier refusals due to the series. The New Zealand Cricket chief David White had also confirmed the availability of Kiwi players for the second leg of IPL 2021.

The premier T20 tournament is scheduled to start on September 19 and the final is slated to be held on October 15. A total of 31 matches will be played in the second leg. The tournament will resume with a blockbuster clash between arch-rivals Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

Image: PTI

