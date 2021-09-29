IPL 2021: Evin Lewis & Yashasvi Jaiswal's Roaring Start For Rajasthan Royals Awes Fans

The 43rd match of the Indian Premier League 2021 edition between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore is currently underway in Dubai. Rajasthan Royals openers Evin Lewis and Yashasvi Jaiswal provided a solid start to their side, forging a crucial partnership of 77 runs together. While Jaiswal was dismissed for 31 runs, Lewis went on to score a half-century before being removed by debutant George Garton, who picked his wicket for 58 runs. Fans have now turned to social media to laud the opening duo for providing a roaring start to Rajasthan Royals.

Top Knock Evin Lewis 🔥

58 Runs from 37 balls including 5 fours and 3 sixes . pic.twitter.com/H0zJvmybHd — Pratik (@122mlongsix) September 29, 2021

Evin Lewis one of the best T20 openers in the world and every time he scores runs everyone seems surprised 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) September 29, 2021

Evin Lewis showcasing his class and the form he's been this year. Superb power hitting. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 29, 2021

Fifty runs partnership between Evin Lewis and Jaiswal from just 4.5 overs - what a start for #RR. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 29, 2021

As far as the match is concerned, RCB won the toss and elected to field first. After starting slow in the first two overs, Rajasthan Royals picked up the pace and looked good from there on until the end of the powerplay. Yashasvi Jaiswal was the first player to go after Mohammed Siraj caught him at mid-off off Daniel Christian's bowling. Evin Lewis followed Jaiswal and went back to the pavilion in the 12th over. The wicket of Lewis brought RCB back into the game following which they picked three back-to-back wickets of Mahipal Lomror, skipper Sanju Samson, and Rahul Tewatia for 3, 19, and 2 runs respectively.

Rajasthan Royals are currently struggling at 145/6 in 18 overs at the time of publishing this copy. The Challengers, on the other hand, are looking good to win the match and gain two more points to further strengthen its position in the points table.

RR vs RCB Playing XIs

RR Playing XI: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (captain/wk), Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman.

RCB Playing XI: Virat Kohli (captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian, George Garton, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI

