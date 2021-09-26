IPL 2021: Fans Delighted To See Sam Curran Into Chennai's Playing XI, Share Memes

England all-rounder Sam Curran is back into the Chennai Super Kings squad for their ongoing match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Dubai. Curran has been called up to replace West Indies legend Dwayne Bravo, who has been ruled out of today's match due to a niggle. Curran is in action for the first time since the IPL 2021 season commenced last week in the UAE. Curran was unable to play in the first two games for CSK due to his 6-day mandated quarantine upon his arrival from the United Kingdom.

As Curran made his IPL comeback, netizens took the opportunity to flood the social media timeline with messages to acknowledge the young superstar's return to the Chennai side.

Curran's first match for CSK in IPL 2021 second phase did not go as planned for the all-rounder. Curran went for 23 runs in his first two overs at an economy of 11.50. Curran was taken for a ride by KKR batsman Rahul Tripathi, who hit him for three boundaries early on in the match. Curran was able to pick Tripathi's wicket in the fourth over of the match as he bowled a short delivery, which flicked the batter's glove and went straight to MS Dhoni behind the stumps. However, it later turned out to be a no-ball and Curran was asked by the umpire to reload his delivery and bowl again.

IPL 2021: CSK vs KKR

In terms of head-to-head record, Chennai Super Kings has an upper hand over Kolkata Knight Riders as the former has won 16 out of the 26 matches played between both teams since the inception of the IPL. Kolkata has won nine games against Chennai and one match has produced no result. The last time CSK and KKR played at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium, the Eoin Morgan-led side had emerged victorious.

While Chennai Super Kings have been in the top four since the start of the season in May, Kolkata Knight Riders have made a fantastic comeback to win both its matches in the second leg and gain big in the points table. CSK won its last match against Royal Challengers Bangalore to complete seven wins in nine matches. KKR beat Mumbai Indians in its previous encounter to occupy the fourth position in the points table.

Image: Twitter/@SamCurranFC