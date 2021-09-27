Last Updated:

IPL 2021: Fans Disappointed As David Warner Dropped From SRH's Playing 11 Against RR

While changes would have been expected for SRH considering their poor form, little did anyone expect that former captain David Warner would be dropped.

IPL 2021: SRH vs RR Playing 11

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) made several changes to their playing XI amid continuing their disastrous run in IPL 2021. SRH have only won one match so far in IPL 2021 from the nine games they have played so far.

While changes would have been expected considering their poor form, little did anyone expect that former captain David Warner would be dropped. Instead of Warner, Jason Roy was picked to open the batting. Several netizens took to social media to voice their opinion regarding the decision.

SRH vs RR: Fans react to David Warner being snubbed

One fan revealed how heartbroken they were to realize that David Warner was not selected for Sunrisers Hyderabad despite giving his 'all for the team' for the past few seasons. The user added that they were disheartened as the Australian opener is dropped for having just one offseason.

Meanwhile, another netizen explained why they believed Warner is being treated unfairly in SRH. The user wrote that the Australian batter 'singlehandedly' carried SRH in every season he has played for them. Moreover, SRH have also won their only trophy under him, amongst several other playoff qualifications.

Similarly, another fan wrote that Warner is being 'disrespected.' The netizen used the comparison of Chris Gayle being snubbed by RCB to explain their point of view. The user wrote that after RCB snubbed Gayle, they faced two 'seasons of humiliation and are yet 'recovering from it.'

SRH vs RR playing 11:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Kane Williamson(c), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma

Rajasthan Royals: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat, Mustafizur Rahman

