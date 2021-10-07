IPL 2021: Fans Impressed With KL Rahul's Aggression; Call Him 'world's Best T20 Batter'

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper KL Rahul has been in outstanding form in IPL 2021, and he showed his class once again when his team faced the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Thursday. Rahul scored an outstanding unbeaten 98 runs off just 42 deliveries, an innings that included seven boundaries and eight sixes.

This performance not only helped him regain the orange cap with 626 runs in IPL 2021 but also helped him almost singlehandedly beat CSK, as PBKS successfully chased down the target of 135 runs in 13 overs. Netizens took to social media to praise the PBKS captain for his aggressive batting, with some suggesting that such performances will help India in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

IPL 2021: Netizens praise KL Rahul

Mumbai Indians allrounder Jimmy Neesham seemed in disbelief after looking at KL Rahul's batting as he tweeted:

Oh my goodness KL 😳#PBKSvCSK — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) October 7, 2021

Veteran cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle also heaped high praise on Rahul's batting, going as far as mentioning that when he bats one forgets what they are doing and watch him play.

KL Rahul is putting on a show here. When he bats like this, you drop what you are doing and watch. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 7, 2021

Meanwhile, several fans praised the PBKS skipper, stating that such performances are likely to help him 'take over T20 cricket.'

This is the Rahul who once promised to take over t20 cricket — arfan (@Im__Arfan) October 7, 2021

This version of KL has to be the world's best T20 batter? — Sparsh Telang (@_cricketsparsh) October 7, 2021

Meanwhile, another Twitter user opined that Rahul's aggressive batting should help the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli 'in the Indian lineup.' The fan is most likely to have posted this comment in regards to the T20 World Cup, which commences shortly after the IPL 2021 ends. IPL ends on October 15, while the T20 World Cup begins on October 17.

This Rahul will help Rohit and Virat so much in the Indian lineup. — Mr. Chocolate Hazelnut Spread (@basedIITian) October 7, 2021

Another netizen pointed out the outstanding strike rate of the Punjab Kings skipper. The fan was excited to see Rahul smack 98 runs out of 42 balls at a remarkable strike rate of 233.33.

98 runs off 42 balls!!

4s - 7, 6s - 8 !!!

Strike Rate - 233.33 !!



KL Rahul for you 🥵🔥#CSKvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/91N7dEiuhO — KL Rehul (@OrangeCapPopa) October 7, 2021

Image: Twitter@IPL/BCCI