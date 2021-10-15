IPL 2021 Final, CSK Vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Head To Head, Top Picks, Team News & More

In an epic showdown, the Chennai Super Kings will come up against the Kolkata Knight Riders in the final match of the Indian Premier League 2021. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday, October 15. CSK are in search of their fourth IPL trophy will KKR are in the hunt for their third. It will be the ninth time that CSK will be playing in an IPL final, out of which they have won three so far. For KKR it is their third final, prior to this they have won both the finals they have played.

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Team

Captain: Faf du Plessis

Vice-captain: Venkatesh Iyer

Wicketkeeper: MS Dhoni

Batsmen: Robin Uthappa, Faf du Plessis (c), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer (vc)

Bowlers: Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy

CSK vs KKR Head to Head

Total Matches Played: 25

CSK Wins: 16

KKR Wins: 8

No Result: 1

CSK vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

As per our CSK vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, CSK are the favourites to win the match, after having an overall better team as both teams are in form.

CSK vs KKR Team News and Predicted Starting XI

CSK Predicted XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (capt), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Lockie Ferguson.

KKR Predicted XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (capt, wk), Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.

CSK vs KKR Top Picks

CSK

Ruturaj Gaikwad: He has been in fantastic form for the entire IPL 2021 season and is only 24 runs away from becoming the top scorer of the tournament and claiming the Orange Cap, but in the final, his eyes will be set only on getting CSK off to a good start.

Shardul Thakur: It comes as no surprise that he was picked in India's revised squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup after some superb bowling throughout the IPL 2021 season. He has managed to claim 18 wickets in 15 matches at an economy of 8.75.

KKR

Shubman Gill: He has been the most consistent and the highest-scoring batsman for Kolkata this season with 427 runs at an average of 26.68.

Varun Chakravarthy: He will be hoping that his performances at the IPL 2021 will earn him a spot in the T20 World Cup starting XI after picking up 18 wickets in 16 matches with a sensational economy of just 6.4.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI