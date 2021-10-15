IPL 2021 Final, CSK Vs KKR: Fans React As Raina And Russell Fail To Make It To Playing XI

In an epic showdown, the Chennai Super Kings will come up against the Kolkata Knight Riders in the final match of the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021). KKR won the toss and chose to bowl first and skipper Eoin Morgan gave the reasoning that as dew sets in, then chasing will be easier. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday, October 15 and the starting XI for both teams are now out. Both the teams head unchanged going into the edition of the IPL Final. Suresh Raina will again not be a part of the CSK playing XI, and for KKR Andre Russell will be missing again.

After the toss, CSK skipper MS Dhoni said he too would have chosen to field first because of the pitch conditions. CSK are in search of their fourth IPL trophy while KKR are on the hunt for their third. It will be the ninth time that CSK will be playing in an IPL final, out of which they have won three so far. For KKR, it is their third final, prior to this they had won both the finals that they had played. The match will be MS Dhoni's 300th match as T20 captain and also his 10th IPL final, ninth with CSK.

CSK vs KKR Playing 11

CSK Playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Robin Uthappa, Shardul Thakur, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (c, wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood

KKR Playing XI

Shubhman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Eoin Morgan (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy

Fans and former players reacted to the line-ups with positivity, with some saying that it is better to go with a proven, winning squad than to experiment in a final.

Good to see @Eoin16 going with an unchanged line up for @KKRiders as I predicted earlier in the day during my live show on Facebook

⬇️https://t.co/uVaULxrbTe



BIG game! All the best to my former team #KKR! #CSKvsKKR #IPLFinal — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) October 15, 2021

#CSK can’t disregard Ferguson or Mavi either. Both have been brilliant. Essentially, CSK’s wobbly batting, hugely dependent on Gaikwad and du Plessis, must come good to post a challenging score — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 15, 2021

Still No Andre Russell for KKR. They have gone with the same set of overseas players - Morgan, Narine, Shakib, Ferguson. #KKRvCSK | #IPLFinal — Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) October 15, 2021

#KKR retain same playing XI. Couldn’t seen them dropping Sakib for Russell irrespective of latter’s fitness or pitch. Trio of spinners holds most psychological threat yo opposing batters. — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 15, 2021

CSK vs KKR Pitch Report

The pitch is expected to favour batting. Playing straight, and with spinners coming on rotating strike would be important. Essentially, bowling first should be the better option for the team that wins the toss. KKR and CSK have a 100% record chasing the target in the IPL 2021 so far. It will be interesting to see how the match plays out.

Image: iplt20.com, BCCI