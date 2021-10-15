IPL 2021 Final, CSK Vs KKR: How Chennai Super Kings Fared In Previous IPL Finals

The IPL 2021 final between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders promises to be a mouthwatering clash with a star-studded lineup of players set to battle against each other. While Chennai Super Kings are appearing in their 8th IPL finals, which is a record in itself, Kolkata Knight Riders are appearing in their third final. Ahead of the IPL 2021 final, we take a look at how Chennai Super Kings have fared in the previous IPL finals.

2008: CSK vs Rajasthan Royals

CSK started as favourites against the underdogs Rajsthan Royals led by Shane Warne. However, it was the Royals who has the last laugh as they went on to win the title by stunning the favourites. The architect behind the Royals only IPL title win was Yusuf Pathan who not only picked up 3 wickets that restricted CSK to 163 but also scored a match-winning 56 runs knock.

2010: CSK vs Mumbai Indians

Suresh Raina produced a man of the match-winning performance scoring an unbeaten 57 run knock which helped CSK post168/5 while batting first. In reply, Mumbai Indians skipper Sachin Tendulkar scored 48 runs, but the rest of the batting lineup failed to provide enough support due to which Mumbai Indians went down in the final by 22-run helping CSK win their maiden title.

2011: CSK vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

This was the third time that CSK entered the final, and went on to retain the trophy beating RCB in the final. Murali Vijay scored 95 runs while Michael Hussey scored 63 runs, helping CSK post 205/5. The target proved to be too much for RCB as R Ashwin bowled really well to stop the RCB batting lineup and help the Men In Yellow win the match by 58-runs.

2012: CSK vs Kolkata Knight Riders

The season belonged to Kolkata Knight Riders who under Gautam Gambhir's captaincy won their maiden IPL title. Batting first CSK posted 190/3 with Suresh Raina scoring 73(38). KKR, who found the gear right towards the end of the season, chased down the target with 2 balls to spare. The players behind the victory were Manvinder Bisla (89) and Jacques Kallis (69) who played starring roles in KKR's triumph.

2013: CSK vs Mumbai Indians

After losing the previous edition final to KKR, CSK were hoping to lay their hands on trophy, however this time it was Mumbai Indians who spoiled the party for Men in yellow. Kieron Pollard single-handedly took MI to 148/9 after his West Indian teammate Dwayne Bravo had put Mumbai on backfoot with 4 wickets. However, CSK failed to chase the target despite MS Dhoni onslaught losing the match by 23 runs

2015: CSK vs Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians completely outplayed CSK in the final with MI skipper Rohit Sharma leading the way. MI posted a huge total of 202/5 which proved too much for the CSK batting lineup as they could only manage 161/8. Mitchell McClenaghan was the chief destroyer with the ball with figures of 3/25.

2018: CSK vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Coming back after 2 years hiatus following the spot-fixing scandal, CSK had a point to prove which they did it in style by winning the IPL trophy. Yusuf Pathan just like in 2008 tried to spoil CSK's comeback party scoring 45 runs off 25 balls which helped SRH post a total of 178 runs. However, Shane Watson ensured that CSK's party was not spoiled as he blasted his way to a 51-ball-century bringing fairytale ending to CSK's campaign.

