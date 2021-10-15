IPL 2021 Final, CSK Vs KKR: Match Preview, Pitch Report, And Weather Forecast

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be locking horns with each other at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday, looking to clinch the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 title. This is the second instance that both teams face each other in the IPL finals, having played the IPL 2012 final, where KKR became the champions for the first time by defeating CSK. CSK have won the tournament three times in 2010, 2011, and 2018 since its inaugural edition, whereas KKR have won it twice in 2012 and 2014. KKR head into the finals, having defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore(RCB) and Delhi Capitals(DC) in the Eliminator and Qualifier 2 respectively, whereas CSK became the first team to qualify for the finals, after defeating DC in Qualifier 1.

Match preview

KKR enjoyed a phenomenal second leg of the tournament, as they went on to win five out of the seven matches in UAE, after previously winning only two out of seven in the first leg. They found a new emerging talent in the form of Venkatesh Iyer, who has scored 320 runs for the team in just nine matches. Another player upon whom everyone’s attention would be is Varun Chakravarthy. He has been making headlines ever since he burst into the Indian domestic cricket. He has scalped 18 wickets in the 16 matches so far at an impressive economy rate of 6.40. Both teams have experienced captains leading them, as CSK are under the Indian legend MS Dhoni who won the 2011 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup along with many other major ICC trophies for India. On the other hand, KKR are led by the 2019 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan.

Pitch report and weather forecast

The Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 final is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST at the Dubai International Stadium. The temperature in Dubai will be around 35 degrees Celsius during the night. The sky is forecasted to be clear, with six percent chances of precipitation. The IPL 2021 final is most likely not to be affected by rain. However, the humidity will be around 69%. The pitch at the Dubai International Stadium is a good pitch for batting, as big totals have been scored in the past many times. The last two matches played at the stadium has witnessed scores of 160+ runs. The predicted score in the first innings during the CSK vs KKR match will be around 160 to 180, with spinners set to get good assistance from the pitch.

