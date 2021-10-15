IPL 2021 Final, CSK Vs KKR: Wasim Jaffer Predicts 'winner' Of Summit Clash

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer took to his official Twitter handle on October 15, to predict the winner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 final between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to be played on Friday. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST at the Dubai International Stadium, with Eoin Morgan and MS Dhoni leading their teams seeking the IPL 2021 title. Meanwhile, Jaffer, in his tweet, made the prediction that the IPL 2021 title will be lifted together by a World Cup-winning captain and a Kiwi coach.

Wasim Jaffer’s prediction is based on the fact that CSK is led by MS Dhoni, who won the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 with India and is coached by former New Zealand skipper Stephen Fleming. Meanwhile, KKR are being led by England’s current limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan, who won the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2019. Former Kiwi skipper Brendon McCullum is the head coach of KKR. Jaffer’s tweet was unique in its own way as both the teams playing the final are led by captains who have won the 50 over World Cup and have a former New Zealand cricketer as their head coach.

Wasim Jaffer's tweet

Prediction: A World Cup winning captain and a Kiwi coach will lift the trophy tonight 😉 #CSKvKKR #IPL2021 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 15, 2021

KKR enter the IPL 2021 playoffs as the fourth-placed team in the points standings

Heading into the IPL 2021 final both teams are coming off from brilliant performances in their previous matches. CSK were the first team to reach the IPL 2021 final, after defeating table-toppers of the league stage, Delhi Capitals in the Qualifier 1 of IPL 2021 playoffs. CSK skipper sealed the victory for the team, by hitting three boundaries in the final over of the match, and reminded everyone of the classic MS Dhoni, which people expect to see every time he comes out to bat.

On the other hand, KKR had a below-average first leg of the tournament in India as they won only two matches after playing seven. However, they made a sensational comeback in the second leg by winning five matches of the final seven matches. After qualifying for the playoffs as the fourth-placed team in the IPL 2021, KKR went to defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore(RCB) in the Eliminator. In Qualifier 2 of the tournament against DC, KKR yet again emerged victorious after defeating DC by 3 wickets and fixing their seat in the IPL 2021 finals.

