IPL 2021 Final, CSK Vs KKR: Will Andre Russell Play Tonight? Everything We Know So Far

The journey of Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL 2021 final has been nothing short of exceptional. The Eoin Morgan led team were struggling to get going in the first leg of the tournament played in India. However, the men in Gold and Purple turned around their campaign once the tournament was shifted to UAE. KKR is yet to lose an IPL final and would want to keep the record intact by winning the IPL 2021 title. With a shot at the glory, fans will be waiting to see the playing XI that KKR will field for IPL 2021 final and whether West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell finds a place.

CSK vs KKR: Andre Russell injury update

Andre Russell has not played for the Knight Riders since injuring his hamstring during the match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on September 26. Following KKR win over RCB in the eliminator match, skipper Eoin Morgan had said that Andre Russell sustained a Grade 2 hamstring tear. During the post-match presentation, Morgan said, “Andre has a Grade 2 hamstring tear, and it’s only been a couple of weeks since that injury. He has worked incredibly hard along with our medical team with intensive rehabilitation to try and get himself back on the park.”

The all-rounder was close to making a comeback against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the eliminator match only for the team management to decide against taking a risk. Russel also missed the match against Delhi Capitals, however, KKR fans were given a huge boost by KKR mentor David Hussey who said that Andre Russell is very much in the mix for the IPL 2021 final against CSK. While speaking during the post-match presentation following KKR's win over DC, Hussey said.

“He was bowling before the game (against DC) today, so he might be in the mix.”

Even if Russell returns to full fitness, KKR could have a selection headache as to which player would be benched for the match. Shakib Al Hasan has done phenomenally well in absence of Russel and so the management will not want to tinker with the winning combination.

Andre Russell IPL 2021 stats

Talking about Andre Russell IPL 2021 stats the explosive allrounder has scored 183 runs and taken 11 wickets from his 10 appearances in IPL 2021.

