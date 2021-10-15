IPL 2021 Final, CSK Vs KKR: Will Suresh Raina Play In CSK's Quest For 4th IPL Title?

The Chennai Super Kings would be eyeing their fourth title when they lock horns with three-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2021 final at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. Ahead of the high-voltage CSK vs KKR IPL summit clash, let's find out whether Suresh Raina will be included in Chennai's Playing XI as they look forward to winning the marquee tournament for the fourth time. Suresh Raina had to miss Chennai Super Kings' last few games, including Qualifier 1, due to a knee injury, but now the question is, will the southpaw be selected for the all-important tournament decider on Friday?

The 2011 World Cup winner was seen sweating it out in the gym in a video posted by him on his official Instagram handle a day before the IPL 2021 Final.

However, Raina's poor form with the bat in the ongoing season could mean that he would have to warm the bench during the title clash. Robin Uthappa had scored a match-winning 44-ball 63 against DC in Qualifier 1 and the CSK team management is expected to stick to the right-handed batsman in order to add more depth to their batting which means that 'Chinna Thala' could not be featuring for CSK in what would be his record eighth IPL final.

Suresh Raina has scored 160 runs from 12 matches that he got to feature in IPL 2021 averaging 17.77 and a strike rate of 125.

CSK vs KKR: Chennai eager to avenge 2012 final loss

The Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders clash will be the second time both teams would be locking horns in an IPL decider. The Gautam Gambhir-led KKR had handed MS Dhoni's CSK a five-wicket defeat in the 2012 edition of the marquee tournament to lift their maiden IPL title.

While the Kolkata Knight Riders would be looking forward to doing the double over the Chennai Super Kings in an IPL final, MSD & Co would be eager to avenge their 2012 final loss and win their first trophy since 2018. Chennai had reached the finals of the 2019 edition but had to be satisfied with a second-place finish after going down to arch-rivals Mumbai Indians in an edge-of-the-seat thriller by just one run.

Image: Twitter@IPL/IPLT20.COM/BCCI