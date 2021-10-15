IPL 2021 Final: David Warner Hints On Team He Is Supporting Ahead Of CSK Vs KKR Clash

The Chennai Super Kings on Friday will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021 final at the Dubai International Stadium. Ahead of the CSK vs KKR clash, cricketers around the world have started making their predictions and also which teams they are supporting. Now, Australia's opening batter David Warner has shared an edited picture by a fan indicating the team he will be supporting in the IPL 2021 final. The SunRisers Hyderabad player took to his Instagram on Friday and shared an edited photo of him in the jersey of Chennai Super Kings along with her daughter. Warner shared the edited photo and expressed that he was not sure whom to go for tonight, but he could not say no to this fan who asked him to post this photo.

Although Warner did not specifically say that he is supporting CSK, he indeed shared the picture of him in CSK's jersey, hinting at the team he is supporting. It is pertinent to mention here that after not being included in the playing XI of the last league match of the SRH, David Warner penned down a farewell note for the Hyderabad fans.

David Warner's farewell note came as an indication that he will not be retained by the SRH in the mega-auction for the IPL 2022. IPL franchises will go for a mega-auction, and the BCCI has planned to include two more teams into the tournament, due to which retention policy might change. Warner, on his Instagram, expressed gratitude to his fans for their support over the years, adding that he and his family will 'miss you all.'

CSK vs KKR

Coming to the CSK vs KKR IPL 2021 final clash, the MS Dhoni-led squad will look to win the title for the fourth time in the history of the tournament. Till now, CSK has won the IPL title three times - 2010, 2011, and 2018. On the other hand, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has won the IPL title twice in the history of the tournament - 2012 and 2014. Coming to the head of head record of CSK vs KKR, both teams have locked horns 25 times in which the 'Men in Yellow' has won 16 times, while the 'men in purple and gold' have won 8 times and 1 finishing with no result.

Image: iplt20.com/David Warner- Instagram