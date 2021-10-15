IPL 2021 Final: Dinesh Karthik's Mistake Costs KKR Big As Du Plessis Scores 86; Fans React

Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders are currently locking horns in the final match of IPL 2021 in Dubai. KKR wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik is trending on social media for all the wrong reasons as he missed a stumping chance early in the innings and provided Faf du Plessis with a chance to live.

Du Plessis did not waste the opportunity and went on to score an incredible 86 off 59 balls to help CSK post a mammoth total of 192/3 in 20 overs.

The incident happened in the second over of CSK's innings when Du Plessis was batting on just 2 runs. Netizens are reacting to Karthik's missed chance of stumping with memes and jokes on social media. Fans are also mocking Karthik for missing an important chance in such a high-intensity match despite being one of the most experienced players in his side.

Here's how the netizens are reacting on social media:

What a disaster this ex-captain @DineshKarthik is? Baffling to be honest. Can't bat, Can't keep, only good in commentary be it on the ground and off as well. #KKRvsCSK #cskvskkr #IPLFinal — Renowned Non-Cricketer (@cirkettfan) October 15, 2021

One missed stumping from Dinesh Karthik cost his team so badly. #CSK #KKR #Karthik — Akash (@AkashKr03) October 15, 2021

Dinesh Karthik lost us the match

Missed the stumping of Faf Du plessis when he was on 2

Scored 86(59)

Robin Uthappa & Moeen Ali smacked #KKR all around



We are playing with 8 players & 2 frauds- Eoin Morgan & DK.

Rahul Tripathi injured



Congratulations #CSK#CSKvKKR #IPLFinal pic.twitter.com/h0PcH9tgT6 — Shoronjeet Banerjee (@shoronjeet02) October 15, 2021

CSK vs KKR: IPL Final

As far as the match is concerned, CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis opened the innings beautifully by forgoing yet another 50-run partnership. Gaikwad scored 32 off 27 balls before being dismissed by Sunil Narine. Robin Uthappa joined Du Plessis in the middle after Gaikwad's dismissal, and he too looked in great touch as he started smashing the ball all around the park from the word go. Uthappa scored 31 off 15 before being removed by Narine.

England all-rounder Moeen Ali joined Du Plessis after Uthappa's dismissal, and he too proved his worth in the IPL 2021 final by hitting 37 off 20 balls, including 3 sixes and 2 fours. Lockie Ferguson and Shakib Al Hassan were the most expensive bowlers for KKR as they went for 56 and 33 runs, respectively.

