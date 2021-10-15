Last Updated:

IPL 2021 Final: Dinesh Karthik's Mistake Costs KKR Big As Du Plessis Scores 86; Fans React

Faf du Plessis did not waste the opportunity and went on to score an incredible 86 off 59 balls to help CSK post a mammoth total of 192/3 in 20 overs.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI


Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders are currently locking horns in the final match of IPL 2021 in Dubai. KKR wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik is trending on social media for all the wrong reasons as he missed a stumping chance early in the innings and provided Faf du Plessis with a chance to live.

Du Plessis did not waste the opportunity and went on to score an incredible 86 off 59 balls to help CSK post a mammoth total of 192/3 in 20 overs.

The incident happened in the second over of CSK's innings when Du Plessis was batting on just 2 runs. Netizens are reacting to Karthik's missed chance of stumping with memes and jokes on social media. Fans are also mocking Karthik for missing an important chance in such a high-intensity match despite being one of the most experienced players in his side.

Here's how the netizens are reacting on social media:

CSK vs KKR: IPL Final

As far as the match is concerned, CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis opened the innings beautifully by forgoing yet another 50-run partnership. Gaikwad scored 32 off 27 balls before being dismissed by Sunil Narine. Robin Uthappa joined Du Plessis in the middle after Gaikwad's dismissal, and he too looked in great touch as he started smashing the ball all around the park from the word go. Uthappa scored 31 off 15 before being removed by Narine. 

England all-rounder Moeen Ali joined Du Plessis after Uthappa's dismissal, and he too proved his worth in the IPL 2021 final by hitting 37 off 20 balls, including 3 sixes and 2 fours. Lockie Ferguson and Shakib Al Hassan were the most expensive bowlers for KKR as they went for 56 and 33 runs, respectively. 

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
 

First Published:
