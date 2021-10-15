IPL 2021 Final: MS Dhoni Drops Easy Catch Vs KKR; Fans 'can't Believe Their Eyes'

The final game of IPL 2021 is currently being played between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at Dubai International Stadium. CSK skipper MS Dhoni has dropped an easy catch of KKR opener Venkatesh Iyer, who then went on to smash a massive six off the very next ball to rub salt on his wounds. Dhoni dropped Iyer off Josh Hazlewood's bowling when he was batting at 0 runs off 2 balls.

Netizens react to Dhoni's drop catch

After Dhoni dropped the catch, netizens turned to social media to express shock and despair. And to make the matter worse, CSK all-rounder Shardul Thakur dropped Shubman Gill off Hazlewood's bowling again. It was a tough catch dropped by Thakur, who had dove forward and in the process failed to grab the ball, which went straight to the boundary. Here's how netizens are reacting to Dhoni's drop catch.

Dhoni dropped iyer, I can’t believe it #IPLFinal — olanrewaju. (@king_lanreh) October 15, 2021

My heart doesn't take another heartbreak 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/G2TQrFBDWx — That is a Phenomenal Hit From Dhoni 🏟️🚁 (@7hankYouDhoni) October 15, 2021

Dhoni two drops today for iyer and one drop in qualifier 1 of prithvi shaw #CSK — VK _SIRAJ_Addict❤️‍🔥 (@TejaPandruvada) October 15, 2021

In Dhoni we trust! — Arjan’s Cricket Reviews (@itsamarpreet) October 15, 2021

CSK vs KKR: IPL Final

As far as the first innings is concerned, CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis opened the innings beautifully by forgoing yet another 50-run partnership. Gaikwad scored a quickfire 32 off 27 balls before being dismissed by Sunil Narine. Robin Uthappa joined Du Plessis in the middle after Gaikwad's dismissal, and he too looked in great touch as he started smashing the ball all around the park from the word go. Uthappa scored 31 off 15 before being removed by Narine.

England all-rounder Moeen Ali joined Du Plessis after Uthappa's dismissal and he too proved his worth in the final match of the competition by hitting 37 off 20 balls, including 3 sixes and 2 boundaries. CSK posted a mammoth total of 192/3 in 20 overs. Lockie Ferguson and Shakib Al Hassan were the most expensive bowlers for KKR as they went for 56 and 33 runs, respectively.

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI)