IPL 2021 Final: Robin Uthappa's Fiery Cameo Vs Former Team KKR Delights Fans

Robin Uthappa walked in after the openers had given CSK a solid start, but there was a worry that the KKR spinners would slow things down. However, with a couple of bold shots, Uthappa kept the momentum going in CSK's favour against his former team in sharp contrast towards the end of his stint with KKR, where he was blamed for being too slow in the middle overs which led him to fall down the batting order and eventually out of the team.

Robin Uthappa hit a six just four balls into the innings taking on Shakib Al Hasan over cow corner for a maximum. Robbie continued rotating the strike before taking on both Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine for a six each before falling to Sunil Narine having scored 31 of 15.

The fine show in the crucial Qualifier 1 and final will help Uthapah get a good price in the upcoming IPL 2022 auction considering there will be two new teams, and even CSK may go for him as they are known for buying back to players who have performed well for them in crucial matches.

Here are some of the reactions to Uthappa's IPL 2021 Final cameo against his former team:

Well played, Uthappa - 31 runs from just 15 balls - #CSK was losing the momentum but played a perfect knock in that situation. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 15, 2021

Uthappa in Qualifier 1 - 63(44)

Uthappa in Final - 31(15)



Thank you, Robbie. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 15, 2021

31(15) in only his 4th match this season. Unreal intent from Uthappa. Guy was so freaking nice throughout the season by helping player's get their kits and bats after matches. Showing 0 ego even though he didn't get to play much even after an amazing domestic season. A total Gem. — Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) October 15, 2021

I have no clue how the hell the CSK mgmt does this but backing Uthappa in the last two matches has been an absolute masterstroke, especially in place of Raina. I don't think a lot of people would have thought that he would deliver the way he has done here in Yellow. Loving this. — TheRandomCricketPhotosGuy (@RandomCricketP1) October 15, 2021

Love you 1000 Robin uthappa 🐐💛 pic.twitter.com/uZMp99WHYF — DIPTI MSDIAN (@Diptiranjan_7) October 15, 2021

IPL 2021 Final: CSK vs KKR

CSK dominate the first half with the bat but will it be enough in an uncanny resemblance to the 2012 IPL final, batted first and scored a mammoth total in the first half, losing only three wickets. At one point it looked like they would cross the magic 200 figure mark, however with some good bowling in the last over by Shivam Mavi, CSK were kept down to 192.

It remains to be seen if KKR will manage to find their Manvinder Bisla in the form of another Indian youngster or if Chennai will manage to exorcise the ghosts of the past and emerge victorious in the reveal of the outcome of the 2012 final.

Image: IPL, BCCI