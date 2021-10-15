Last Updated:

IPL 2021 Final: Robin Uthappa's Fiery Cameo Vs Former Team KKR Delights Fans

With a couple of bold shots, Robin Uthappa kept the momentum going in CSK's favour against his former team in a crucial IPL 2021 Final.

Written By
Azhar Mohamed
IPL 2021 Final

Image: IPL, BCCI


Robin Uthappa walked in after the openers had given CSK a solid start, but there was a worry that the KKR spinners would slow things down. However, with a couple of bold shots, Uthappa kept the momentum going in CSK's favour against his former team in sharp contrast towards the end of his stint with KKR, where he was blamed for being too slow in the middle overs which led him to fall down the batting order and eventually out of the team. 

Robin Uthappa hit a six just four balls into the innings taking on Shakib Al Hasan over cow corner for a maximum. Robbie continued rotating the strike before taking on both Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine for a six each before falling to Sunil Narine having scored 31 of 15. 

The fine show in the crucial Qualifier 1 and final will help Uthapah get a good price in the upcoming IPL 2022 auction considering there will be two new teams, and even CSK may go for him as they are known for buying back to players who have performed well for them in crucial matches. 

Here are some of the reactions to Uthappa's IPL 2021 Final cameo against his former team:

IPL 2021 Final: CSK vs KKR

CSK dominate the first half with the bat but will it be enough in an uncanny resemblance to the 2012 IPL final, batted first and scored a mammoth total in the first half, losing only three wickets. At one point it looked like they would cross the magic 200 figure mark, however with some good bowling in the last over by Shivam Mavi, CSK were kept down to 192. 

It remains to be seen if KKR will manage to find their Manvinder Bisla in the form of another Indian youngster or if Chennai will manage to exorcise the ghosts of the past and emerge victorious in the reveal of the outcome of the 2012 final. 

Image: IPL, BCCI

