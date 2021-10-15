IPL 2021 Final: Strengths And Weaknesses Of Dhoni's CSK And Morgan's KKR

The Chennai Super Kings will be taking on Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2021 final on Friday at the Dubai International Stadium. The CSK vs KKR is all set to be a blockbuster as the MS Dhoni-led squad will look to win their fourth title in the history of the tournament; on the other hand, Eoin Morgan & Co will be eyeing to register one of the greatest turnarounds by winning the IPL 2021 title. However, to be called the champions of IPL 2021, both teams will have to reflect upon their strengths and overcome their weaknesses.

Ahead of the CSK vs KKR IPL 2021 final clash, here's a look at the strengths and weaknesses of both teams.

CSK's strengths

One of the reasons behind CSK's domination in the IPL 2021 is the start given by the openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis. Ruturaj Gaikwad (603 runs) is in fact only 24 runs away to win the Orange cap and go past Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul, while Faf du Plessis too has impressed the cricket experts with his batting as he has amassed 547 runs in the IPL 2021. Apart from the openers, one of the major reasons why the CSK has dominated in the IPL 2021 is the tactical genius of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

MS Dhoni's leadership, bowling changes, and backing people have worked wonders in the tournament. The bowlers, especially Shardul Thakur, have been clinching wickets at crucial times. Fans also witnessed a few tactical geniuses of MS Dhoni in Qualifier 1 when he backed Robin Uthappa and sent him at number despite criticism on social media by fans to drop Suresh Raina. Uthappa played a crucial knock of 63 runs and released the pressure from opener Ruturaj Gaikwad.

KKR's strengths

Coming to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the 'Men in purple & gold' has managed to make a complete turnaround in the UAE leg of the IPL 2021. From seventh in the IPL 2021 points table, the KKR first moved to the top 4 and then qualified to play the final of the tournament. One of the major reasons behind the success of the KKR in the second leg of IPL 2021 is their opening pair. Venkatesh Iyer and Shubmnan Gill have been outstanding in the second leg of the tournament. Iyer in the 9 matches has scored 320 runs, while Gill has scored 427 in 16 matches.

One of the major reasons for the KKR's dominance in the IPL 2021 is the performance of the bowlers especially spinners. The bowlers have been efficient with Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, and Sunil Narine doing the job with utmost precision.

KKR's spin trio of Varun Chakravarthy (economy rate 6.40), Shakib Al Hasan (ER:6.64) and Sunil Narine (ER:6.44) have been outstanding in this tournament. In fact, Shakib's all-round abilities have provided more balance to KKR during the business end once Andre Russell sustained a hamstring injury.

Chennai's weaknesses

The 'Men In Yellow' are heavily dependent upon their openers. Batting in middle overs is still a concern for MS Dhoni & Co. Although Robin Uthappa shined in Qualifier 1 and MS Dhoni turned the clock back with his cameo against Delhi middle over batting is still a concern. Uncertainty is still looming upon the inclusion of Suresh Raina in the playing XI.

Kolkata's weaknesses

One of the biggest concerns of the Kolkata Knight Riders is their out-of-form skipper Eoin Morgan. Apart from Morgan, senior player Dinesh Karthik too has not performed up to his potential in the tournament. In Qualifier 2 against Delhi, both Morgan and Karthik registered ducks against their name. Though Rahul Tripathi got them over the line, Kolkata will be concerned about the lack of runs from Morgan and Karthik.

