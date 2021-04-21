IPL 2021 Fines Rohit Sharma Rs 12 Lakh For Maintaining Slow Over-rate In Match Against DC

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma has been fined Rs. 12 lakh after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their game against Delhi Capitals (DC) last night. The Indian Premier League (IPL) has issued a statement saying the Mumbai Indians captain was fined for breach of IPL's Code of Conduct relating to slow over-rate offences. This was the Mumbai Indians' first offence of the season. "As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr Sharma was fined Rs 12 lakh," IPL said in its release.

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians lost the game to Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets with 5 balls to spare. Spinner Amit Mishra and batsman Shikhar Dhawan shined for the Delhi side in their first game against defending champions Mumbai Indians. The two finalists from the last season locked horns for the first time in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) as they were based in different cities for the initial part of the tournament. Delhi flew to Chennai ahead of the match to meet their rivals, against whom they lost had all four games last season.

Mumbai vs Delhi

Mumbai Indians won the toss and decided to bat first. Skipper Rohit Sharma opened the batting with Quinton de Kock. The South African wicketkeeper-batsman got out early as he was dismissed by Marcus Stoinis in the third over for just 2 runs. Sharma stayed on the pitch and smashed an amazing 44 off 30 balls before he was dismissed by Amit Mishra. Suryakumar Yadav scored 24 off 15, while Ishan Kishan scored 26 off 28 balls before they were sent back to the pavilion. Mumbai's middle-order batsmen Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard failed to get going as they lost their wickets early to Amit Mishra. Mumbai finished the inning at a low score of 137 for 9.

Delhi suffered an early blow as well after their opener Prithvi Shaw was dismissed by Jayant Yadav for just 7 runs in the second over of the second inning. However, Shikhar Dhawan remained on the crease and made sure to score some runs before getting out. Dhawan scored 45 off 42 and also retained the Orange Cap in the process. Dhawan was dismissed by spinner Rahul Chahar. Australian batsman Steve Smith also made some contributions with the bat as he scored 33 off 29 balls before being dismissed lbw by Kieron Pollard. Shimron Hetmyer finished the game for Delhi alongside Lalit Yadav, who scored an important 22 off 25 balls. Hetmyer levelled the score with a boundary and needed just 1 run to win before Pollard bowled a no-ball to end the game.

(Image Credit: IPL)