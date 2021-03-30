IPL 2021: First Salaries Of Top Cricketers Ft. MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli

The Indian Premier League has emerged to be one of the most popular cricket tournaments in the world over the years. The franchise-based T20 competition has proved to be a lucrative option for several international and domestic cricketers, considering the hefty paychecks they receive for their participation. Stalwarts of Indian cricket like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli currently feature amongst the top learners of the tournament. Here is a look at the very first salary they received for representing their respective franchise in the inaugural edition, along with their overall net worth.

MS Dhoni net worth and first IPL salary details

Several franchises tried their best to sign the former Indian captain in the first-ever IPL auction. The wicketkeeper-batsman has already proved his mettle in the shortest format as a captain by winning the ICC World T20 in 2007. He was ultimately picked up by the Chennai Super Kings for â‚¹6 crore. The veteran has served as the captain for the CSK team in all the seasons that the franchise has featured in. MS Dhoni currently draws a salary of â‚¹15 crore as he is the team's first-choice retained player. According to filmysiyappa.com, the MS Dhoni net worth is estimated to be around â‚¹ 826 crore.

Virat Kohli RCB captain net worth and first IPL salary details

Virat Kohli will take home a hefty paycheck of â‚¹ 17 crore for leading the Royal Challengers Bangalore side, which makes him the highest-paid cricketer in IPL 2021. The RCB team picked up the cricketer ahead of the inaugural season by offering him a contract of â‚¹12 lakh. Kohli's meteoric rise in international cricket also has had a major impact on the compensation he receives from his franchise in the Indian Premier League. According to caknowledge.com, the Virat Kohli net worth figure is estimated to be â‚¹688 crore.

Rohit Sharma net worth and first IPL salary

The talented batter made headlines with his gutsy performances for the Indian team soon after his debut in 2007. The right-handed batsman was a part of the Deccan Chargers team in the first-ever season of the Indian T20 carnival. The cricketer was paid â‚¹3 crore by the franchise for the same. He has been a part of the Mumbai Indians side since 2011 and has contributed significantly towards the success of the franchise. As he was MI's first-choice retained player for IPL 2021, he will be paid â‚¹15 crore. As per caknowledge.com, the Rohit Sharma net worth figure stands at â‚¹145 crore.

Disclaimer: The above MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli net worth information and IPL salaries are sourced from various websites and media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the aforementioned figures.

Image source: PTI