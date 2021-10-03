IPL 2021: Former Mumbai Indians Pacer Names 3 Players Whom RCB Will Target In Auctions

Former New Zealand and Mumbai Indians speedster Mitchell McClenaghan has voiced out his opinion making his predictions for the upcoming IPL 2022 mega auctions. McClenaghan has suggested that Royal Challengers Bangalore should go after fast bowlers Anrich Nortje, Lockie Ferguson, and Trent Boult in the IPL 2022 Auction.

RCB have missed an overseas fast bowler who can lead the pace attack and the addition of the above pacers would give them a proper foundation to build an ideal team. McClenaghan tweeted his opinion believing that the RCB management would try to rope in any two among Boult, Nortje, and Ferguson.

RCB will target 2 of Nortje, Ferguson, Boult next year. — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) October 3, 2021

How have the pace trio performed for their respective IPL teams?

Talking about the performances of the three pacers, they have been exceptional for their respective franchises. Anrich Nortje has been a key factor in Delhi Capitals’ success in the last few years. He has played a supporting hand to his South African teammate Kagiso Rabada and has clocked up high speeds on a consistent basis. Nortje has 28 wickets under his belt in 20 IPL games at an economy of just 7.64 and could be a perfect pick for RCB.

Whereas, New Zealand pace bowling duo Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson have also performed brilliantly for Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders respectively. Boult has become a mainstay in MI’s lineup after helping them clinch the IPL title in 2020. He has 37 wickets to his name in 27 games across the last two seasons and the majority of them have come in the first six overs. His ability to grab wickets upfront in the powerplay and providing his side with an excellent start makes him an ideal candidate for RCB.

Lastly, Lockie Ferguson hasn’t had much game time for KKR but has been an asset for them in the limited chances he got. His ability to contain the batters at the death and also clock up high speeds make him a deadly bowler. He has 13 wickets to his name in the last nine games at a decent economy of around 7.00. RCB would be happy to rope him in and utilize his exceptional bowling skills.

Image: AP