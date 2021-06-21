IPL 2021: Franchises Back BCCI To Convince Foreign Players To Participate

Fans were delighted to hear about the IPL news which confirmed that the remaining portion of the IPL 2021 season is set to resume from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates. Even though IPL 2021 is set to resume, the BCCI faces certain scheduling challenges due to the international fixtures of different nations. Availability of foreign players has been an emerging question as they're reluctant to return to the bio-bubble after a breach earlier in the first half of the tournament. Apart from that, players also have their international commitments which prevents them from taking part in the league.

CWI agrees to BCCI's request to adjust the CPL schedule

However, the franchises are confident that the BCCI will manage to pull of the availability of its foreign players for the IPL 2021 Phase-2. The franchises are backing the Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI after the board managed to convince Cricket West Indies to move the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021 schedule by a few days. The CWI agreed to BCCI’s request to provide complete availability of West Indian players and to aid the smooth transition of players from the CPL to the IPL 2021 Phase-2.

IPL 14: Season to resume on September 19, final on October 15



As per the IPL news, while talking to ESPNCricinfo, the president of CWI Richard Skerritt had said that both IPL and CPL are important to CWI, to their cricketers, and to fans. He had also said that CWI’s role was to facilitate arrangements for a non-overlapping and smooth transition from one tournament to the next. He further added that cricket administrators must collaborate if cricket is to survive the risks and costs of COVID-19.

Franchises back BCCI to convince foreign players

Taking BCCI’s first successful outcome into the picture, the franchises have become confident that the Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI will arrange the availability of its foreign players. While speaking to ANI, a franchise official had said that what they were made aware of after the BCCI SGM is that the board will be speaking to the foreign boards and check on the availability of the foreign cricketers. He further said that they were confident that the BCCI will find the best possible solution and it was only a matter of the BCCI officials speaking to the respective board officials, so everyone should wait to hear from the board on this.

The official further stated that if they do end up missing some of the foreign stars, that is an area that would need some attention when it comes to picking replacements as the foreign players are also integral to the teams. He concluded that the team balance can go for a toss, so keeping fingers crossed on that one. It would be interesting to see BCCI’s move to include its foreign players as the availability of players like David Warner and Ben Stokes remains in question. Players like David Warner and Ben Stokes may not join the league even if it gets resumed.

