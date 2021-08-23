IPL 2021: From Jos Buttler To Pat Cummins, List Of Players Missing In Action For 2nd Leg

While the 2021 season of the Indian Premier League resuming in less than a month, teams have started to arrive in the United Arab Emirates. The current season of IPL was stalled mid-way after the second phase of the Covid-19 pandemic hit India. A breach in the bio-bubble led to several players getting tested positive for Covid-19, resulting in the tournament being postponed. The resumption of IPL on September 19 will see many overseas players missing out on the league due to personal reasons or other commitments. However, most of the international players are expected to be available for the tournament as the final confirmation from the franchises hasn’t been done yet.

List of players ruled out of the second leg of the Indian Premier League

Jos Buttler- The hard-hitting wicket-keeper batsman has been the pillar of Rajasthan Royal’s batting line-up since he joined the team in 2016. He has scored a total of 1968 runs in 65 matches in the IPL till now. He will miss the second leg of the IPL due to the birth of his second child. Rajasthan Royal have signed Glenn Phillips as Buttler’s replacement.

Patt Cummins- The tall Australian pacer was the highest bid by Kolkata Knight Riders(KKR) in the IPL Auction 2020 for a whopping INR 15.5 crore. He has been the backbone of KKR’s bowling department. He has also been instrumental with the bat for the franchise with a strike rate of 140.44, scoring 316 runs in 37 matches. He has picked up 38 wickets in 37 matches till now. The speedster will miss the second-leg sighting for personal reasons.

Jofra Archer- Jofra Archer was one of the most exciting picks in the IPL Player Auction 2018, after getting roped in by Rajasthan Royals for INR 7.20 crore. His constant ability to deliver balls at speed of 150 km/h, added with his skills of whacking the ball clean and hard when needed, proved to be an asset for the team. He has 46 scalps in 35 matches in the IPL to his name. He will miss the tournament because of an elbow injury which has ruled him out of action for the rest of the year.

Adam Zampa- The 28-year-old leg-spinner from Australia, Adam Zampa played his first IPL season with the Rising Pune Supergiants in 2016. He was then picked as a replacement for fellow Australian Kane Richardson by Royal Challengers Bangalore before the 2020 IPL season. The Wily leg-spinner didn’t feature in any of the matches in the first leg. However, the franchise announced that he is unavailable and will be replaced by Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga.

Daniel Sams- Australian left-arm pacer Daniel Sams was picked up by RCB in the 2020 IPL season as a replacement for an injured Jason Roy. However, he will miss the remainder of the tournament and has been replaced by Sri Lankan Dushmantha Chameera.

Kane Richardson- The talented pacer from Australia, Kane Richardson joined the Pune Warriors India during the 2013 IPL season. He then plied his trade for the Rajasthan Royals in 2014, before joining RCB in 2016. However, having played zero matches in the first leg, he will now miss the tournament due to personal reasons.

Finn Allen and Scott Kuggeleign- The New Zealand batter-pacer duo of Finn Allen and Scott Kuggeleign will miss the tournament due to national commitments. Scott Kuggeleign plays for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL and his replacement in the squad is yet to be announced. Finn Allen, on the other hand, plays for the RCB and has been replaced by Tim David for the second leg.

Riley Meredith and Jhye Richardson- Riley Meredith and Jhye Richardson play for the Punjab Kings in the IPL. Ryle Meredith will miss the tournament’s second-leg in UAE due to a side strain and has been replaced by Nathan Ellis. Jhye Richardson, however, is set to miss the IPL due to personal reasons.

(Image Source: PTI)