IPL 2021: From Shreyas Gopal To Ben Stokes, Rajasthan Royals' Players Eye These Milestones

Indian Premier League (IPL) sides Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings will play their first match in the ongoing edition of the cash-rich tournament on April 12. Rajasthan, which finished at the bottom of the points table last year, will look to improve with its newly-appointed captain, Kerala batsman Sanju Samson. After winning the inaugural title in 2008, Rajasthan has failed to perform consistently in the IPL. Rajasthan Royals had last qualified for the playoffs in 2018 when the franchise ended the tournament in fourth place. Since then, the side has been looking to make it to the playoffs as the team finished second last on the points table in 2019 and last in 2020.

Here are some personal milestones that Rajasthan players will look to achieve in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League.

2,000 IPL runs for Jos Buttler

England batsman Jos Buttler, who was the highest run-scorer for Rajasthan Royals in 2018, is just 386 runs away from completing 2,000 runs in the Indian Premier League. Buttler, who made his IPL debut in 2016, has played 58 matches and scored 1,714 runs at an average of 34.97 and strike rate of 149.56. Buttler has already said that one IPL record he will be eyeing this season will be to hit the maximum number of sixes in an innings, which should definitely help him achieve the 2,000-run milestone this season.

1,000 IPL runs for Ben Stokes

England all-rounder Ben Stokes is just 80 runs away from reaching 1,000 runs in the Indian Premier League. Stokes has 920 runs from the 42 games that he has played since his debut in 2017. The left-handed batsman has an average of 26.28 and a strike rate of 135.09 in the IPL with two centuries under his name. Stokes is also just eight matches away from completing his 50 IPL games.

50 IPL wickets for Shreyas Gopal

Karnataka bowler Shreyas Gopal, who plays for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League, is just two wickets away from reaching the 50-wicket mark in the premier T20 tournament. Gopal has 48 wickets from 45 games that he has played since his debut in 2014. Gopal has bowled at an average of 24.25 and an economy of 7.85 in the tournament so far.

(Image Credit: Buttler/Shreyas/Stokes/Insta)