IPL 2021: From T20 Runs To Catches, David Warner Closes In On Reaching These Milestones

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner will take the centre stage today in the third match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 edition against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Warner will look to start the season on a high after finishing third on the points table last year, where SRH was denied a place in the final by Delhi Capitals in the playoffs. Apart from helping his team win matches, the Australian power-hitter will also look to achieve some personal milestones.

10,000 T20 runs

If Warner scores 176 runs in the first few matches of the IPL 2021, he will become the fourth player in the world to score 10,000 runs in T20 cricket. The only cricketers to have achieved the feat are Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, and Shoaib Malik. Warner is in the race against IPL’s top run-scorer Virat Kohli, who needs 236 more as he looks to complete 10,000 T20 runs.

200 sixes in IPL

SRH skipper David Warner is 5 sixes away from completing 200 sixes in the Indian Premier League. Warner, who has played every IPL season since his debut in 2009, has hit 195 maximums in 142 matches that he has played for various franchises in the tournament. Warner did not play in IPL 2018 because of an international ban that followed a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

300 T20 games

David Warner is just two games away from reaching the milestone. After two games in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League, Warner will become the 32nd player in the world to play 300 T20 matches.

150 catches in T20 cricket

David Warner has 148 catches in T20 cricket so far in his career and if the Australian batting power-house completes two more in the upcoming IPL games he will have 150 catches in the shortest format of the game.

88 runs to reach 1,000 runs against KKR

Warner, who helped SRH win the title in 2016, needs 88 more runs to reach 1,000 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. If Warner succeeds, he will become the first player in the history of the IPL to complete 1,000 against a side in the tournament. Warner has been consistent with his batting in the IPL and grown as a captain over the years. The SRH captain will look to finish IPL 2021 with another title in his kitty, given the team’s repeated good performances since their last win in 2016.

