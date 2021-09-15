IPL 2021: From Woakes To Cummins, List Of Overseas Players Who Will Miss Out On UAE Leg

Following the COVID scare within team campuses, which led to the suspension of IPL 2021, the league will now mark a return, with the 2nd leg set to commence on the 19th of September in UAE.

However, the second phase of the tournament has seen the need for some of the franchises to reconfigure their squads due to the unavailability of some of their foreign contingents. Here is the list of players missing IPL 2021

DELHI CAPITALS

Delhi Capitals currently find themselves at the top of the league and have a settled squad in place. However, they will miss the services of English allrounder Chris Woakes, who looked very impressive in 1st phase of the league.

In the 3 matches that he played, Woakes picked up 5 wickets at an economy of 7.45 and was useful lower down the order with the bat. With Woakes unavailable, the Delhi franchise has replaced the player with Australian left-arm pacer Ben Dwarshuis who is among the most successful fast bowlers in Big Bash League for the Sixers. The player has picked 100 wickets in 82 matches with an economy of 8.20.

ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE

The Royal Challengers were cruising very smoothly before the league was put to a hold. With five wins in seven matches, the Bengaluru franchise found themselves sitting at the top half of the table. The team will however be without the services of Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Finn Allen, Daniel Sams and additionally, the injury of Washington Sundar adding to their woes.

RCB have now roped in Wanindu Hasaranga in place of Zampa, who stands to be of the best spin-bowling allrounders in T20 currently. In 25 T20 Internationals, he has bagged 36 wickets at an economy of 6.50. RCB have also roped in his Sri Lankan teammate Dushmantha Chameera in place of Daniel Sams.

The franchise have also replaced Finn Allen with hard-hitting Singaporean Tim David, who most recently has been seen showing his skills at the CPL 2021. Meanwhile, Off Spinner Washington Sundar is replaced by Bengal medium-pacer Akash Deep and Australian fast bowler Kane Richardson is replaced by George Garton. Garton has been a phenomenal bowling allrounder for Sussex in recent times, as he has picked up 44 wickets in just 38 games at an economy of 8.26.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will be hoping that with this new set of players and their existing squad, they can win their 1st ever IPL title.

PUNJAB KINGS

The Kings have had a topsy turvy run in the 1st leg of the league. They won only three out of their eight matches. But the major blow for them is their heavy investment Australian fast bowlers Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith have opted out of the competition and so has England's T20 specialist, Dawid Malan.

As seen in IPL 2020 at UAE, the spinners got a lot of assistance from the surface and keeping that in mind, the Kings have brought in Adil Rashid as one of the replacements. For England, Rashid has bowled some difficult overs and has been able to pick up 65 wickets in 62 matches at an economy of 7.48.

Nathan Ellis from Australia is one of the other replacements who comes into the squad. For Hobart Hurricanes, in 33 games, the pacer has picked up 38 wickets at an economy of 8.03 and recently picked up a hattrick in his debut T20 series for Australia against Bangladesh.

Completing the replacement is Aiden Markram who comes in for Dawid Malan. The South African batsman is a top-order player who can score at a good strike rate.

RAJASTHAN ROYALS

English players opting out of IPL 2nd phase has had the biggest impact on the Rajasthan Royals squad. With Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler not available, the team will be without a lot of first XI players. In addition to the English trio, Andrew Tye has also decided against joining IPL.

The Royals have roped in Evin Lewis in place of Buttler. Lewis has been in red hot form in Caribbean Premier League, having scored 420 runs in 10 matches at an average of 52.50 which includes a century against Trinbago Knight Riders.

The Royals have also added World No 1 T20 bowler, Tabraiz Shamsi. The left-arm spinner has picked up 187 wickets in just 166 matches at an excellent economy of 7.17 and will be useful in the slow UAE pitches.

Hard-hitting Kiwi wicketkeeper-batsman Glenn Phillips and West Indian express fast bowler Oshane Thomas too have been roped in by the Rajasthan franchise.

KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS

The Knight Riders currently find themselves at the bottom half of the table with just two wins from seven games. Pat Cummins, one of the main pillars of the squad, has decided against playing IPL in the 2nd leg at UAE.

Cummins in seven matches picked up nine wickets and also scored 93 runs at a strike rate of 166.07. The team will dearly miss his services at the crucial juncture of the tournament.

The Knights now have drafted in Tim Southee as his replacement. Southee has the experience of playing in the IPL with various franchises. The pacer is the 3rd highest wicket-taker in T20 International history, picking up 224 wickets in 201 at an economy of 8.30 and will look to make a mark in the tournament.

SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

Sunrisers had a tough 1st half of the tournament, with just one win in their kitty. Adding to their woes is Wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow opting out of the tournament. In seven matches, the player had scored 243 runs and was a key part of the team. The player will now be replaced by Sherfane Rutherford, who has had a good Caribbean Premier League season.

The 2nd leg of the tournament will be exciting as the race for playoffs heats up with every game and the new replacements will play an important role in all teams' success.

Image: PTI