IPL 2021 Full Salaries To Be Dished Out To Overseas Stars Even If Not Resumed; Here's How

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 was postponed indefinitely by the IPL GC and the BCCI after players and staff members of different teams started testing positive for Covid-19 inside the bio-bubble environment. The IPL 2021 began on April 9, just months after the conclusion of the 2020 season and the last match took place on Sunday, May 2 between the Punjab Kings and the Delhi Capitals. Since the IPL 2021 was suspended in the mid-season, players received only 1/3rd of their salary with the rest being held till the completion of the season.

However, the players that took part in the IPL 2021 are expected to receive their full salary even if the remaining portion of the league is cancelled or the players are not able to come back in the rescheduled part of the league. The insurance policies taken by the IPL franchises will ensure that the players get paid their full amount of salary even if the franchises face a loss in an event of the league being cancelled.

Glenn Maxwell IPL salary the highest among international players

After the Indian players in the IPL 2021, the Australian players will benefit the most as the cumulative salaries of the Australians amounts to roughly USD 18 million (approx. INR 132 crores). Australian players like Glenn Maxwell and Jhye Richardson were among the top 5 most expensive players in the IPL 2021 auction. The Glenn Maxwell IPL salary of INR 14.25 crores got him in the 3rd spot of the list whereas Jhye Richardson was in the 4th spot with an IPL salary of 14 crores.

Kyle Jamieson RCB salary the most among Kiwi players

Along with Glenn Maxwell from the RCB squad, the Kyle Jamieson RCB salary of INR 15 crores got him on the 2nd spot with Chris Morris being the most expensive player with a salary of INR 16.25 crores. Pat Cummins and David Warner are also among the well paid Australian players in the IPL. However, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye and Kane Richardson will not receive their payments as they had quit the league through their own discretion.

David Warner IPL 2021 season to end?

The Australian players might miss the IPL due to the Sri Lanka tour of Australia in the month of October. Australia will face Sri Lanka in 3 T20Is which might not allow the resumption of the David Warner IPL 2021 bid with the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Pat Cummins may also miss the latter half of the IPL as the fast bowler will be required by his national side before the T20 World Cup 2021.

UPDATE: The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season with immediate effect.



Details - https://t.co/OgYXPj9FQy pic.twitter.com/lYmjBId8gL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 4, 2021

Pat Cummins donation

Pat Cummins donation had become the talk of the town last month after he promised to donate USD 50,000 to PM CARES Fund. However, after facing backlash on social media for allocating the donation to PM CARES Fund due to the lack of accountability, Pat Cummins revealed that he had diverted his donation to UNICEF Australia. UNICEF Australia's 'India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal' is an initiative started in partnership with Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) to help tackle the ongoing crisis in India.

Image Source: AP/IPL Twitter