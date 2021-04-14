IPL 2021 Games At Wankhede Stadium To Remain Unaffected Despite Maharashtra Curfew: Source

With Maharashtra stepping into a strict curfew from April 14, speculations have arisen on whether the COVID-19 curbs will affect the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) matches that are to be held in the state. As Mumbai gears up to host 8 more games at its famed Wankhede Stadium, a highly-placed source told news agency ANI that the COVID-19 restrictions are unlikely to affect the matches that are to be held in the stadium.

”No effect on Mumbai matches as we have special permission, everything will go ahead as planned and we will take all necessary precautions,” the source told ANI.

Mumbai has already held two matches at Wankhede, out of the 10 games it is supposed to host till April 25. The next IPL 2021 match in the financial capital is scheduled to be held on April 15, a day after the city steps into a stringent lockdown with Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals locking horns with each other. This would be followed by a match between Punjab Kings and Chennai Superkings on the very next day.

With COVID-19 cases surging in the country, the entire IPL 2021 tournament is being held amidst high restrictions including regular testing of players and lengthy bio-bubbles. The well-secured setup in each state is being designed to ensure that the large number of domestic and international players and their staff don't fall prey to the virus during their travels to and from different states across the country.

The Maharashtra Government on Tuesday released its 'Break the Chain' guidelines which will come into force from April 14 till May 1, 2021. Under this, Section 144 has been imposed in the state from 8 PM to 7 AM with the government instructing people to not step out of their houses unless for an emergency or essential service.

On Tuesday, April 13, Maharashtra recorded 60,212 novel coronavirus cases taking the State's COVID-19 tally to 35,19,208. With Mumbai recording 7898 cases in the day, it continues to remain a major novel coronavirus hotspot in the state.

