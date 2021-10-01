IPL 2021: Gautam Gambhir & Irfan Pathan Back R Ashwin In 'Spirit Of Cricket' Debate

Since the incident between Eoin Morgan and Ravichandran Ashwin, the 'spirit of cricket' discussion has found a new home inside TV studios and on social media platforms. Former Indian cricketers Gautam Gambhir and Irfan Pathan have joined the bandwagon in support of Ashwin, believing that the Indian spinner was well within the rules to take that extra single from a deflection, which Morgan thought was against the spirit of the game.

Gambhir criticised the critics, claiming that they are most likely trying to inflame the situation in order to get more social media followers. Gambhir stated that he fully supports Ashwin in this matter.

Irfan Pathan, on the other hand, said people these days use the term 'spirit of cricket' to their own convenience. Pathan recalled the 2019 World Cup final, where a deflection caused by Ben Stokes' bat took the ball to the boundary, which eventually played a crucial role in deciding the result of the game. Pathan said that Ashwin was well within the rules to take that single, adding "we all will back him".

What happened between Ashwin and Morgan?

The incident had occurred during the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals, in the 19th over of the first innings after New Zealand bowler Tim Southee dismissed Ashwin in the final over and hurled a few words at him. While Ashwin was responding to Southee, Morgan came in support of his teammate and added a few words of his own to irk the Indian spinner.

Ashwin was then seen approaching Morgan and pointing his fingers at him before KKR wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik intervened to keep the two apart. In the second innings, however, it was Ashwin who had the last laugh, dismissing Morgan for a duck.

Ashwin, on Thursday, shared a long Twitter thread, where he clarified that the single he had taken after an overthrow deflected off Rishabh Pant's pads, was unintentional, saying that he had decided to take the run even before the KKR fielder had thrown the ball towards the stumps. Ashwin also added, "Do not confuse them by telling them that you will be termed a good person if you refuse the run or warn the non striker, because all these people who are terming you good or bad have already made a living or they are doing what it takes to be successful elsewhere."

Image: @IM_RD007/Twitter/PTI