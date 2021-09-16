IPL 2021: Gautam Gambhir Explains Why Scoring Runs Will Be 'difficult' For MS Dhoni

With only three days to go for the resumption of IPL 2021 Phase 2, Team India's former cricketer Gautam Gambhir has opined that MS Dhoni is 'trying to be a mentor rather than a proper wicket-keeper batsman' for the team. Gautam Gambhir also pointed out that IPL 2021 Phase 2 will not be easy for MS Dhoni as he has already retired from international cricket.

Gautam Gambhir on MS Dhoni and CSK

“MS Dhoni was a player who would’ve actually batted at number 4 or 5, but we’ve seen in the first leg that he normally bats at number 6 or 7. There are times when he’s actually pushed Sam Curran before him as well," Gambhir told Star Sports.

"The reason behind this is that he’s probably trying to be a mentor and a wicketkeeper who can lead the side and keep wickets. If the situation comes to a point where he probably has to play 8 or 10 balls, he can just go out there and whack them," Gambhir added.

It is pertinent to mention that BCCI named MS Dhoni as Team India's mentor for the upcoming T20 World Cup which will take place in the UAE and Oman after the conclusion of IPL 2021 Phase 2.

Gambhir further explained that the IPL 2021 Phase 2 will not be easy for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper.

"It’s going to be difficult for him because once you are not playing international cricket, IPL is a very difficult tournament; it’s not like CPL and other leagues. IPL is where you face top-quality bowlers. For me. I think the biggest challenge for CSK will be that the top-order needs to fire because that’s not the case (with MS Dhoni) anymore," Gambhir further said.

Gambhir on CSK players playing less cricket

Earlier, Gautam Gambhir had stated that the majority of the players in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad who are not part of international cricket can play without any pressure of making a comeback. Players like Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Faf Du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo and Imran Tahir are not a part of their national teams and have had very limited exposure to playing cricket recently.

“Yes, they have the players who do not play much cricket, but it can be a blessing at times because you don't have the pressure to play international cricket or making a comeback,” said Gautam Gambhir had said.

