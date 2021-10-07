IPL 2021: Gautam Gambhir Pins Blame On Nicholas Pooran For PBKS' Unsettled Form In UAE

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir opined on Punjab Kings' (PBKS) unsettled demeanour in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, ahead of the Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings match on Thursday. PBKS face the second-placed team in the IPL 2021 points-table in search of their IPL play-offs seat, as they have won five matches till now out of thirteen matches. Meanwhile, Gambhir felt that the main reason behind PBKS not being able to find consistent wins is the poor run-of-form by Caribbean cricketer Nicholas Pooran.

The hard-hitting batter from West Indies made his debut for PBKS in the 2019 edition of IPL and played an integral role in the team during their 2020 campaign. In 2020, Pooran scored 353 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 169.71. However, in the 2021 season so far, he has played 12 matches and has scored only 85 runs in total. While speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, on Pooran’s form ahead of the PBKS vs CSK match, Gambhir said, “The major reason PBKS looks unsettled is because of Pooran's dismal run of form. His form was terrible starting in the first leg. Last year Punjab faced a similar situation with Glenn Maxwell. And when your main foreign batter doesn't score runs, the entire team looks unsettled”.

Top teams remain very settled every time: Gautam Gambhir

Gambir also spoke about PBKS not being able to find their best XI during the current season by saying that top-notch teams do not alter their playing XI too much, as they always remain settled. There may be one change looking at the playing conditions but they somehow remain sorted. Gambhir further said that Punjab lacked the best starting XI. As both teams walk out to Dubai International Stadium, for the first match of the double-header on Thursday, PBKS would hope for a miracle to earn a play-offs berth, whereas CSK will look to cement themselves into the top-two spots.

PBKS are currently placed sixth in the IPL 2021 points table with 10 points to their name. They are behind Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians at the fourth and fifth place respectively with 12 points each to their name. Even if PBKS win the match against CSK, they will still be behind MI, with their current run rate of -0.241. However, they would be hopeful of a miracle in order to improve their NRR during their clash against CSK and have a chance to reach the playoffs.

(Image: Instagram- @iplt20/ PTI /BCCI)