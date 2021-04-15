IPL 2021: Gautam Gambhir takes U-turn after Glenn Maxwell's match-defining performance

After criticising Australia's Glenn Maxwell before the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season, former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has taken a u-turn to hail the Royal Challengers Bangalore's latest induction, saying "He had to deliver as the franchise put a lot of faith and money in him". The 2011 World Cup-winning player, while talking to Star Sports, said that RCB put a lot of money and faith in him so he had to deliver. Gambhir added that it was important for the team as well and for him to stay till the end against SRH and finish the game, which the Australian batting powerhouse did as he hit 59 off 41 balls.

Maxwell faced a lot of criticism after last year's performance, where he failed to hit even a single six during the course of the entire tournament that was played in UAE. After Maxwell went for more money in this year's mini-auction, Gautam Gambhir was one of the first to slam the decision, questioning the choice to pick the all-rounder given his performances in the last few seasons. Gambhir had said that the real reason why Maxwell has not been able to continue in one franchise is because of his inconsistent performances, adding Andre Russell is a better x-factor player than him. However, Maxwell proved everyone wrong with his performance so far in the IPL 2021 edition as he has two 30 plus scores in two games and his first IPL fifty in five years.

Maxwell's fifty helps RCB win

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner won the toss and decided to bowl first in Chennai. When RCB came in to bat, Hyderabad never gave them a chance to post a big total on the board as they kept taking wickets at regular intervals, dismissing T20 specialist AB de Villiers for just 1 run. RCB skipper Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell forged an important partnership for a few overs but that wasn't looking enough to get them across the line. Maxwell even scored his first IPL fifty in five years as he finished his inning at 59 off 41 balls.

Hyderabad's opening batsman Wriddhiman Saha was dismissed early on in the second innings for just 1 run. Skipper David Warner and Manish Pandey played for some time as the duo forged an 83 run partnership for the second wicket. Warner got out after making an important 54 off just 37 balls following which no batsmen could form a partnership and take the team across the finishing line. SRH lost the game by 6 runs. What made the loss even worse was that SRH was scoring above the required run rate for the most part of the second inning, but succumbed to RCB bowlers towards the end just like the other day when Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lost against Mumbai Indians in a similar fashion.

(Image Credit: ANI/BCCI)