IPL 2021| Gavaskar Thinks Maxwell Wasn't Happy At Punjab After 'happy At RCB' Remarks

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar feels that Glenn Maxwell was unhappy during his stint at the Punbaj Kings. The Indian legend has this doubt since the Aussie's "I have felt good since coming here" comment post RCB's clash against the Rajasthan Royals.

Glenn Maxwell had a poor IPL 2020 outing, when he was playing for the Punjab side, and failed to hit a single six throughout the season. However, since joining the Royal Challengers Bangalore during IPL 2021, the player has gone back to his real self and been one of the top performers for the franchise with the bat while also contributing when needed with the ball.

Speaking to the broadcasters, Star Sports, Sunil Gavaskar analyzed Maxwell's statement and asked if his statement meant that he wasn't happy at PBKS, “He [Maxwell] said he is happy here. What does that mean, was he unhappy there? You don’t even need to read between the lines when you say he is happy with RCB. It means he was not very happy or comfortable at Punjab. So maybe the fact that Maxwell is not really the ‘Big Show’ here, as far as RCB is concerned because here there is Virat Kohli, who is the biggest show and there is AB de Villiers.”

Gavaskar further added that the all-rounder does not have too much pressure and that this allows him to play freely. “Batting between the two of them is giving him that confidence, that comfort that ‘it is not entirely dependent on me to take the score to a big score. These two are capable of doing it as well.’ So that pressure is taken off his shoulders as well,” said Gavaskar

Glenn Maxwell named 'Player of the Match' as RCB qualify for playoffs

Glenn Maxwell scored 57 off 33 balls as the Royal Challengers Bangalore posted a total of 164 for 7 in 20 overs before holding the Punjab Kings to 158 for 6, winning the fixture by six runs and confirming a berth in the playoffs. Speaking on his performance at the post-match presentation, Glenn Maxwell said "I was lucky to hit the first couple out of the middle. I feel like the last two years, I have batted nicely. To have it set up by the openers today gave us some time to get an idea of the wicket. This is probably the most difficult to adjust to (The pitch). The spinners get it to skid on, meaning you have to be sharper at the start of your innings."

Image: PTI