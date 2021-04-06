IPL 2021: Glenn Maxwell Bonds With Bangalore Teammates At First Practice Session; Watch

Australian batting powerhouse Glenn Maxwell, who is also known as ‘The Big Show’ amongst his fans, joined his new team Bangalore today for his first training session. Maxwell, who was bought for a whopping Rs. 14.25 crore in February’s auction, joined his teammates along with another Australian cricketer Kyle Jamieson, who was also sold for a mind-boggling price to the Virat Kohli-led team. A short clip of Glenn Maxwell gelling with his new teammates was shared by RCB on Twitter.

Maxwell-Chahal camaraderie

In the video, the 32-year-old cricketer can be seen meeting with Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, with whom he even shares a personal camaraderie. Maxwell can be seen hugging and kissing Chahal and also sharing a laugh with him. The video also shows Maxwell meeting his coach Simon Katich and RCB’s Director of Cricket Mike Hesson. The video has garnered more than 36,000 views since being shared on Twitter.

“Maxwell reverse swept. And Maxwell had fun. Watch The Big Show and Kyle Jamieson at their first practice session for #RCB ahead of IPL 2021,” the post was captioned. Netizens joined in and showered the comment section with love for the Aussie cricketer. Some even shared their prediction of what the playing XI may look like for RCB featuring Maxwell.

The left-handed batsman did not have a great run in the Indian Premier League 2020 edition last year as he scored just 108 runs from the 13 games that he played. Maxwell, who is known for his explosive power-hitting, finished the season without a six, which triggered a lot of negative responses amongst the fans given his stature and the amount franchises spent on him every year. Maxwell will be looking to regain his form in IPL 2021 and also working with players like Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers to win the first title for RCB.

