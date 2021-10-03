IPL 2021: Glenn Phillips' Run After Sam Curran's Looping No-ball Leaves Everyone In Splits

After Mumbai Indians' loss to Delhi Capitals in the first Indian Premier League match for Saturday, Rajasthan Royals defeated the already qualified Chennai Super Kings in the second match to keep their chances of qualifying for the IPL 2021 Play-offs alive.

The RR vs CSK IPL 2021 match was an entertaining contest that saw fireworks from batters from both teams. While Ruturaj Gaikwad score a century for CSK, Shivam Dube and Yashasvi Jaiswal scored half-centuries to guide the team to victory. Apart from the flurry of sixes, the match also witnessed a hilarious incident involving Glenn Philips and England all-rounder Sam Curran.

IPL 2021: Glenn Philips chases Sam Curran's 'moon ball'

The incident between Sam Curran and Glenn Philips occurred in the second ball of the 17th over of the Rajasthan Royals innings. The ball slipped out of Curran's hand and went high in the air, towards the fine leg region. Glenn Phillips who made his IPL debut, ran after the ball, hoping to hit it over the boundary line. However, the New Zealand batter couldn’t reach it in time as it landed well behind him, close to the short fine leg fielding position. Sam Curran was seen roughing up his hand on the pitch.

IPL 2021: RR vs CSK match highlights

CSK ended their innings at 189 for 4 with Ruturaj Gaikwad's superb 60-ball-101 not out, however, no one expected the Indian players from the Royals' camp to send CSK bowlers for a leather hunt. Two Mumbai batters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube sent Chennai Super Kings bowlers for the leather hunt while chasing the big target as Rajasthan Royals kept their play-off hopes alive with a morale-boosting seven-wicket victory on Saturday.

Jaiswal smashed 50 off 21 balls which included sixes off star Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood while Shivam Dube went after spinners Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja en route his unbeaten 64 off 42 balls as Royals made a short work of a victory target of 190 in just 17.3 overs. Jaiswal, with six fours and three sixes, was given fine support by Evin Lewis (27 off 12 balls) in their opening stand of 77 in 5.2 overs which set up the game. Glenn Philips IPL debut saw the Kiwi player score 14 runs of eight balls. Royals now have 10 points with two matches to go. The fourth place is set to be clinched at 14 points and the net run rate is going to be crucial. The defeat won't hurt CSK much as they remain safe with 18 points, having already made it to the last four stages.