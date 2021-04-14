IPL 2021: Hardik Pandya's priceless reaction after Suryakumar Yadav's hits enormous six

Mumbai Indians (MI) batsman Suryakumar Yadav, who scored his 12th half-century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) yesterday against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), hit an eye-opening six over the square leg off Australian pacer Pat Cummins that saw Hardik Pandya give him a standing ovation. The Indian batsman hit a 99-metre six in the 10th over of the first innings, while batting alongside skipper Rohit Sharma. The maximum was so fascinating that it garnered teammate Hardik Pandya's attention, who also gave him a standing ovation with his eyes wide open in admiration.

Ohho thats a monster from Surya ...



Look at Hardik expression , pure Gold pic.twitter.com/xAUcIKEZYV — AlreadyGotBanned ðŸ˜„ (@KirketVideoss) April 13, 2021

Surya's six also attracted New Zealand cricketers Trent Boult and James Neesham's attention, whose faces were filled with joy watching the young gun hit an enormous shot over the rope. Surya, who recently made his India debut and scored a fifty in his very first inning against England, continued his form in the IPL 2021 edition with two back-to-back amazing knocks. Surya scored 56 off 36 balls at a strike rate of 155.56, including seven boundaries and two sixes. Surya and Rohit Sharma forged an important partnership of 76 runs to help their team reach 152 at the end of the 20th over.

Mumbai Indians crush KKR

Despite a low-scoring first inning, Mumbai Indians managed to snatch a victory from Kolkata's jaws as the latter succumbed to good bowling in death overs by pace-duo Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult. Kolkata were favourites to win the game for the majority of the second half until wickets started falling with struggling batsmen trying to hit every ball out of the park. Kolkata was 72-0 until the 9th over before Shubman Gill was dismissed by Rahul Chahar and the Eoin Morgan-led side were handed their first setback. Except for Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill, who scored 57 and 33 respectively, no other batsmen from the Kolkata line-up could get a double-digit score. Rahul Chahar took four wickets for Mumbai from the four overs that he bowled and gave away just 27 balls.

Kolkata's batting garnered a lot of criticism, including from former cricketers and experts, who called out KKR's lower-order batsmen for failing to chase the low total. Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag and West Indies great Brian Lara are amongst the people who have slammed Kolkata's batting line-up for the debacle.

(Image Credit: IPL)

