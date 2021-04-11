IPL 2021: Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic shares pool pic with son Agastya

Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s better-half Natasa Stankovic on Sunday shared a pool picture with son Agastya, featuring brother Krunal Pandya’s wife Pankhuri Sharma. Stankovic took to Instagram to share the picture, where she along with Pankhuri can be seen enjoying the cool water on a hot sunny day with Agastya on a swimming float. The picture has been liked more than 2,74,000 times, which also includes Hardik Pandya's close friend and Indian teammate, KL Rahul.

Ever since Hardik and Stankovic became parents in July last year, their social media handles have been filled with pictures and videos of Agastya. Hardik himself shared a picture with Agastya a few hours ago, where he can be seen sitting on a hammock with his son laying on his chest. The picture has garnered nearly 1 million likes and just like Hardik commenting on Stankovic’s post earlier today, his wife has also left a heart emoji in the comment section. “The kind of Sundays I love,” Hardik captioned the post.

Hardik Pandya in IPL 2021

Hardik Pandya is currently busy playing for Mumbai Indians in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Hardik played his first match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), where he failed to make a mark, while his team lost the game by two wickets. Hardik had scored 13 off 10 balls before he was dismissed lbw by Harshal Patel.

Meanwhile, defending champions Mumbai Indians will play their second game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on April 13, before meeting Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals on April 17 and 20 respectively. Mumbai will lock horns against its arch-rival Chennai Super Kings on May 1 at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in Delhi, which is now called the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Mumbai is currently camping in Chennai for the initial part of the cash-rich tournament because of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

(Image Credit: Natasa Stankovic/Insta/BCCI)