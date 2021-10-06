IPL 2021: Harshal Patel Becomes Indian Bowler with Most Wickets In Single IPL Season

Royal Challengers Bangalore seamer Harshal Patel broke yet another record by becoming the Indian bowler with the most wickets in a single IPL season, overtaking Mumbai Indian's Jasprit Bumrah's record of 27 scalps which he picked up during the IPL 2020 in UAE.

The 30-year-old death bowling specialist has had a fantastic IPL 2021 campaign so far and currently holds the Purple Cap with 29 scalps to his name and has been a game-changer for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Earlier, the player had become RCB's highest wicket-taking bowler surpassing his teammate Yuzvendra Chahal who picked 23 wickets during his debut season IPL season. The same record also broke another record which is for most wickets by an uncapped player in an IPL season. The player will now eye breaking Dwayne Bravo's 32 wicket record, which is the highest ever by a bowler in a single season.

Harshal Patel has the most wickets by an Indian bowler in a single IPL season. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 6, 2021

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has come out in praise of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Harshal Patel and adds due credit to the bowler for carrying out his responsibilities well and helping the team win matches. Speaking on ESPNcricinfo, he said "Harshal Patel has been the bowler of the season. He has bowled the most difficult overs for his side. Bowling death overs continuously against so many great batters in this IPL, and taking 5 wickets in one match and 4 in the other against MI, shows how successful he has been."

IPL 2021 Purple cap? List of purple cap winners from all the previous seasons

2008 - Sohail Tanvir (Rajasthan Royals): Matches: 11, Wickets: 22, Best: 6-14

2009 - R. P. Singh (Deccan Chargers): Matches: 16, Wickets: 23, Best: 4-22

2010 - Pragyan Ojha (Deccan Chargers): Matches: 16, Wickets: 21, Best: 3-26

2011 - Lasith Malinga (Mumbai Indians): Matches: 16, Wickets: 28, Best: 5-13

2012 - Morne Morkel (Delhi Daredevils): Matches: 16, Wickets: 25, Best: 4-20

2013 - Dwayne Bravo (Chennai Super Kings): Matches: 18, Wickets: 32, Best: 4-42

2014- Mohit Sharma (Chennai Super Kings): Matches: 16, Wickets: 23, Best: 4-14

2015 - Dwayne Bravo (Chennai Super Kings): Matches: 17, Wickets: 26, Best: 3-22

2016 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Sunrisers Hyderabad): Matches: 17, Wickets: 23, Best: 4-29

2017- Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Sunrisers Hyderabad): Matches: 14, Wickets: 26, Best: 5-19

2018 - Andrew Tye (Kings XI Punjab): Matches: 14, Wickets: 24, Best: 4-16

2019 - Imran Tahir (Chennai Super Kings): Matches: 17, Wickets: 26, Best: 4-12

2020 - Kagiso Rabada (Delhi Capitals): Matches: 17, Wickets: 30, Best: 4-24

Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI