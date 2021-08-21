IPL 2021: Hasaranga, Chameera, Tim David Join Team, Katich Steps Down In RCB Revamp

As various franchises are already in the UAE to prepare for the upcoming IPL 2021 Phase 2, Virat Kohli-led squad Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) announced key changes on Saturday. As per RCB's official announcement, Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga replaced Australia’s Adam Zampa, while Tim David from Australia has come in as a replacement for New Zealand’s Finn Allen and Sri Lanka’s Dushmantha Chameera replaced Daniel Sams of Australia.

Sri Lanka's leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga is currently at the number 2 spot in the ICC T20 bowler ranking. Hasaranga was the Player of the Series in the recently concluded Sri Lanka-India T20I series taking 7 wickets in 3 matches at an economy rate of 5.58. During the recently concluded India-Sri Lanka limited-overs series, Sri Lanka's speedster Dushmantha Chameera's quick pace also impressed everyone.

Hasaranga was the Player of the Series in the recently concluded #SLvIND T20I series taking 7 wickets in 3 matches at an economy rate of 5.58.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #NowAChallenger pic.twitter.com/N6eggNkQ0B — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 21, 2021

🔊 ANNOUNCEMENT 🔊



Dushmantha Chameera, Sri Lankan fast bowler, is ready to #PlayBold as he joins RCB for the UAE leg of #IPL 2021. Chameera replaces Daniel Sams. Welcome to the family, Chameera.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #NowAChallenger pic.twitter.com/BD0AGZeuE5 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 21, 2021

Simon Katich steps down as head coach

In another significant development, Simon Katich stepped down as the Head Coach of RCB due to personal reasons. And as part of the team's business continuity plan, Mike Hesson will step in and discharge the duties of Head Coach for this season and his current role of Director of Cricket Operations, RCB.

Talking about the changes in the team, Mike Hesson – Director of Cricket Operations, Royal Challengers Bangalore, said, “We have made some changes to the squad pertaining to the situation. We have come a long way and have shown steady progress as a team. The addition of Wanindu Hasaranga, Tim David, and Dushmantha Chameera couldn’t have come at a better time in the replacement window, as we aim to continue with the momentum, building on our performance from earlier this year.”

Speaking about the resumption of the IPL 2021, Rajesh Menon, Vice President, and Head, Royal Challengers Bangalore, in a virtual press briefing, said, "As the season resumes in the UAE, it's going to be an exciting chapter ahead. Simon Katich has decided to step down as the head coach of RCB, we would like to thank Katich for his work during his time at Royal Challengers and wish him success in the future. In the interim, Mike Hesson will step in and discharge the duties of the head coach until the end of the current season, in addition to his existing role of Director of Cricket."

Tim David replaces Finn Allen in RCB

Tim David, who is no stranger to the T20 format, replaced Finn Allen at RCB for the remainder of the season. After tasting success in T20 leagues around the world, a hard-hitting batsman and handy bowler, Tim David will now test his skills in IPL. Going by the IPL 2021 points table, Virat Kohli & Co is at the fourth position after winning 7 games and losing 7 games.

RCB in UAE on August 29

The Indian players, support staff, and the team management will be assembling in Bengaluru on Saturday, following which the team will undergo seven days of quarantine and will undergo COVID tests for three days during the period. The team will then depart via a chartered flight from Bangalore on August 29. The other international players and staff will assemble in the UAE starting August 29 onwards. There will be another six days of quarantine in the UAE.

Royal Challengers Bangalore resume Season 14 of the IPL on September 20 as they square off against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Image Credits: iplt20.com/wanindu_49_waniy-Insta