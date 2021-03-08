IPL 2021 Helps THIS Brand's Shares Rise By 6% After Co-presenting Sponsor Deal

The list of sponsors who want to be associated with the Indian Premier League seems to be growing season after season. The 14th season of the tournament is no different with a couple of more companies joining the bandwagon. After VIVO was welcomed backed by the Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI as title sponsors, the Ratan Tata-backed Upstox are all set to join the league.

It was earlier reported that Upstox outbidded GROWW at the last minute and are reportedly signing a ₹45 crore per annum deal. On Monday, InsideSport stated that the official broadcasters of the IPL, i.e. the Star Sports Network has got on board its first co-presenting partner for this season's competition.

IPL 2021: Just Dial joins hand with Star Sports

As per the report, Just Dial which provides local search for different services in India, has signed up with Star India as a co-Presenting partner for the IPL 2021. Remarkably, once the company announced the decision in the Bombay Stock Exchange, its shares shot up over 6 % intraday on Monday. The stocks of Just Dial was trading at ₹934.20, up by ₹ 58.20, or 6.64 percent at 09:53 hours. It has touched an intraday high of ₹950 and an intraday low of ₹925.The report further said that during the IPL 2020, Star Sports had sold co-presenting sponsorship packages for ₹115-120 cr and this year as well, the range for the package is the same.

🚨 BCCI announces schedule for VIVO IPL 2021 🚨



The season will kickstart on 9th April in Chennai and the final will take place on May 30th at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.



More details here - https://t.co/yKxJujGGcD #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/qfaKS6prAJ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 7, 2021

IPL schedule 2021

The IPL Governing Council on Sunday released the IPL schedule 2021 according to which, the tournament is slated to start from April 9. As usual, a total of 8 IPL teams will be part of the cash-rich league and as per the schedule, the tournament opener will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

According to the IPL 2021 dates, the inauguration is likely to take place April 8. The final of the IPL 2021 will be played at the newly inaugurated Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 30, making it the first-ever IPL game to be played at the venue. Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata & Bengaluru will host 10 matches each while Ahmedabad and Delhi will host 8 matches each, between April 9 and May 30.

In addition, every team is set to play at a neutral venue and all teams will play at 4 out of 6 venues during the league stage. 11 doubleheaders where 6 teams will play 3 afternoon matches & two teams will play 2 afternoon matches are scheduled for the marquee tournament. The fixtures have been made in such a way that IPL teams will travel only three times during the league stage, thus reducing commute and minimising the risk of getting infected from COVID-19

Image: IPL / Instagram

