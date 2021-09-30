Last Updated:

IPL 2021: Here's What RCB Fans Missed About Elon Musk's 'Maxwell Was Incredible' Tweet

Elon Musk surprised IPL fans on Wednesday when he wrote a tweet on social media praising "Maxwell," who excelled in last night's match against Rajasthan Royals.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
IPL 2021, IPL, Elon Musk, RCB, Glenn Maxwell, Elon Musk on IPL, Elon Musk maxwell, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, T20 World Cup

Image: AP/IPL/BCCI


American business magnate, Elon Musk is one of Twitter's most well-known figures, as his tweets routinely create headlines for various reasons. Musk surprised IPL fans on Wednesday when he wrote a tweet on social media, praising "Maxwell," who excelled in last night's match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals. Musk's post, however, was eventually shown to be a coincidence, with the billionaire referring to popular physicist James Clerk Maxwell and not RCB's Glenn Maxwell.

Musk was actually responding to a post from SPACE.com that had shared an article celebrating the legendary physicist's life and career. While commenting on the post, Musk wrote, "Maxwell was incredible," which the RCB fans mistook for Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell. RCB fans flooded the comment section of the post despite realising beforehand that Musk was not talking about Glenn Maxwell. Here's how netizens reacted to the Tesla founder's Tweet. 

RR vs RCB

As far as the match is concerned, RCB registered an incredible win against Rajasthan Royals as they thrashed the latter by 7 wickets. Rajasthan Royals openers Evin Lewis and Yashasvi Jaiswal added 77 runs for the opening stand after being asked to bat first by RCB skipper Kohli. RR's momentum was derailed after the dismissal of Jaiswal and Lewis as the side kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were eventually restricted to 149/9 from their 20 overs. Harshal Patel once again shined with the ball as he registered 3/34 from his four overs at an economy rate of 8.50. 

In reply, Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal provided a solid start to RCB as they forged a 40+ run partnership while opening the batting together. After Kohli and Padikkal's dismissal, wicket-keeper batsman Srikar Bharat (44) and Glenn Maxwell (50*) successfully anchored RCB's chase as the three-time finalists got over the line in the 18th over. With the win, the Challengers have cemented their place at the number three position in the points table. 

Image: AP/IPL/BCCI

Tags: IPL 2021, IPL, Elon Musk
First Published:
