IPL 2021: Here's What RCB Fans Missed About Elon Musk's 'Maxwell Was Incredible' Tweet

American business magnate, Elon Musk is one of Twitter's most well-known figures, as his tweets routinely create headlines for various reasons. Musk surprised IPL fans on Wednesday when he wrote a tweet on social media, praising "Maxwell," who excelled in last night's match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals. Musk's post, however, was eventually shown to be a coincidence, with the billionaire referring to popular physicist James Clerk Maxwell and not RCB's Glenn Maxwell.

Maxwell was incredible — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 29, 2021

Musk was actually responding to a post from SPACE.com that had shared an article celebrating the legendary physicist's life and career. While commenting on the post, Musk wrote, "Maxwell was incredible," which the RCB fans mistook for Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell. RCB fans flooded the comment section of the post despite realising beforehand that Musk was not talking about Glenn Maxwell. Here's how netizens reacted to the Tesla founder's Tweet.

Of course he is talking about @Gmaxi_32 only 😅. RCB Fan base 💪. — Abhinab Ashish (@Abhinab97847437) September 30, 2021

Yes sir. We all just saw the RCB match too. 🔥😁 — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) September 29, 2021

Haa aaj acha khela wo, RCB ko match jitaya, Kya timing hai Elon bhai! — Manish Pandey (मनीष पाण्डेय) (@join2manish) September 29, 2021

AB is better. — Dan Cricket (@DanCricket93) September 29, 2021

Yes yes ❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/8DwMBzrl8J — Shiva ⱽᵏ ˢᵗᵃⁿ (@Billa_Shiva_) September 29, 2021

RR vs RCB

As far as the match is concerned, RCB registered an incredible win against Rajasthan Royals as they thrashed the latter by 7 wickets. Rajasthan Royals openers Evin Lewis and Yashasvi Jaiswal added 77 runs for the opening stand after being asked to bat first by RCB skipper Kohli. RR's momentum was derailed after the dismissal of Jaiswal and Lewis as the side kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were eventually restricted to 149/9 from their 20 overs. Harshal Patel once again shined with the ball as he registered 3/34 from his four overs at an economy rate of 8.50.

In reply, Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal provided a solid start to RCB as they forged a 40+ run partnership while opening the batting together. After Kohli and Padikkal's dismissal, wicket-keeper batsman Srikar Bharat (44) and Glenn Maxwell (50*) successfully anchored RCB's chase as the three-time finalists got over the line in the 18th over. With the win, the Challengers have cemented their place at the number three position in the points table.

Image: AP/IPL/BCCI