IPL 2021 | 'His Demeanour Is Much Like Mahi': Uthappa Compares Youngster To MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Robin Uthappa has compared his teammate Ruturaj Gaikwad to former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Uthappa, in an interview with Chennai Super Kings' media team, said that Ruturaj Gaikwad's demeanour seems much like that of MS Dhoni's to him. Uthappa said just like Dhoni, Gaikwad also looks very calm and composed while playing in the middle.

'His demeanour is much like Mahi'

Robin Uthappa also praised the character shown by Gaikwad during their match against Mumbai Indians, where chances of CSK winning the game looked grim but the young opener held his nerves and ensured that his team achieved what was required, i.e reaching a defendable score. Gaikwad scored an unbeaten 88 in the match at a time when the rest of the CSK batting line-up was crumbling in front of his eyes. CSK went on to win the game by 20 runs and Gaikwad was adjudged the player of the match.

"When you look at cricket statistics, they say that if a team loses 2 or 3 wickets in the powerplay then the chances of winning the game are less than 10%. According to the stats, it was an anomaly, but I thought it showed a lot of character. I think the character shown by Rutu was unbelievable. I think he is an incredible talent that we (CSK) have been lucky enough to have. His demeanor is much like Mahi (Dhoni) - very calm, shilled out, composed, and a really nice human being. I really like him, he's a great kid," Uthappa said in a video shared by CSK on social media.

Gaikwad has been part of the Chennai setup since 2020. The 24-year-old played six matches for the franchise in the 2020 edition, where he scored 204 runs at an average of 51.00 and a strike rate of 120.71. In the ongoing edition of the cash-rich league, Gaikwad has played 10 matches so far and has scored 362 runs at an average of 40.22 and with a much-improved strike rate of 137.12. Gaikwad has scored three half-centuries so far in the ongoing IPL 2021.

Image: PTI