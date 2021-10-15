IPL 2021: How CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad Overtook KL Rahul In The Race For 'Orange Cap'

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ruturaj Gaikwad surpassed KL Rahul to become the highest run-scorer in IPL 2021. Gaikwad is now in the possession of the Orange Cap, which is given to the highest run-scorer in the IPL every season. Before coming into the final, Gaikwad needed 24 runs to surpass KL Rahul in the list of highest run-scorers in IPL 2021.

In the process, Gaikwad has also posted the highest runs in a single IPL season by an uncapped Indian player. Gaikwad has ended the season with 635 runs.

Gaikwad smashed 70 runs against Delhi Capitals on October 10 to cross 600 runs in IPL 2021. However, the young Chennai batter was still behind KL Rahul and required 23 more runs to level the run tally when he entered the field of play in the IPL 2021 final.

Gaikwad started his final innings of IPL 2021 by smashing Shakib Al Hassan for a boundary in the very first over. He then went on to hit two more fours to reach 25 off 17 balls and overtook KL Rahul in the Orange Cap race. Gaikwad was eventually dismissed by Sunil Narine for 32 off 27 balls.

While Gaikwad took 16 innings to acquire the Orange Cap, KL Rahul scored his 626 runs off just 13 innings at an impressive average of 62.60. Gaikwad was not looking in good touch when the tournament began in India earlier this year.

However, he regained his form ahead of the UAE leg and bounced back strongly to help his team reach the final. Nevertheless, Gaikwad has surpassed Rahul and is now in line to become the second player in IPL history to win the Orange Cap as well as the IPL trophy the same year. Gaikwad's last 16 innings in IPL 2021 - 32, 70, 12, 13, 101*, 45, 40, 38, 88*, 4, 75, 33, 64, 10, 5, 5.

CSK vs KKR: IPL Final

As far as the match is concerned, KKR skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to field first against CSK. Both teams have come into the game with unchanged playing XIs.

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (captain, wk), Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (captain), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Lockie Ferguson.

Image: iplt20.com

