IPL 2021: How Have The Most Expensive Players Of 2021 Auctions Performed? Read

The Indian Premier League's 2021 edition is nearing a close, with Chennai Super Kings currently in the final and waiting for their opponent to arrive. After almost 60 days of an intense clash between teams and players, let's take a look at how the top-five most expensive purchases in the IPL 2021 auction have fared in the ongoing season.

The list below examines the performance of players ranging from Chris Morris to Krishnappa Gautam to see if their teams benefited from their efforts.

#1 Chris Morris

Former South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris was the most expensive buy in IPL 2021 auction. Morris was bought by Rajasthan Royals for a whopping price tag of Rs 16.25 crore. Ince the process, Morris also beat the previous record of most expensive IPL buy of Rs. 16 crore, which was set by former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. Morris looked in poor touch in IPL 2021, where he played 11 games and scored just 67 runs. Morris, however, had a great run with the ball as he picked 15 wickets to his name, his joint-highest since the 2013 IPL edition.

#2 Kyle Jamieson

New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson was the second most expensive buy in IPL 2021 auction. He was purchased by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs. 15 crore. Playing his debut IPL season as an all-rounder, the Kiwi took 9 wickets in 9 games and scored a total of 65 runs at an average of 16.25. Jamieson was dropped from the starting XI for most of RCB's games in the UAE leg, where pitches mostly support spinners.

#3 Glenn Maxwell

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is third on the list of most expensive buy in the IPL 2021 auction. Maxwell was bought by RCB for a whopping price tag of Rs. 14.25 crore. RCB made a gamble on Maxwell despite his poor performances in the previous few editions of IPL. The gamble paid off and Maxwell finished the league stage as RCB's top run-getter. Maxwell demonstrated his worth by scoring 498 runs in 14 games at an impressive average of 45.27, his second-highest number of runs in IPL history.

#4 Jhye Richardson

Jhye Richardson was bought by Punjab Kings for Rs. 14 crore, the fourth most expensive buy at IPL 2021 auction. Richardson played 3 matches for the franchise before leaving the tournament mid-season due to COVID-19 concerns. In the three matches that he played, Richardson picked three wickets at an average of 39.00 and an economy of 10.63. He was replaced by England spinner Adil Rashid in the Punjab Kings squad.

#5 Krishnappa Gautam

Krishnappa Gautam became the most expensive uncapped Indian player after Chennai Super Kings bought him for Rs. 9.25 crore in IPL 2021 auction. However, the Karnataka all-rounder has so far failed to secure a spot in the playing XI. Gautam has not played a single match for CSK this season. CSK has already made it to the final of the competition and it is highly unlikely that Gautam will be added to the starting XI for the all-important game on October 15.

