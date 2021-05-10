IPL 2021: How Much Has Teams' Donation Been For COVID-19 So Far? Amount Surprises Fans

Even as the IPL 2021 has been suspended, India continues to battle with the second wave of the coronavirus which has gripped the nation with an oxygen shortage crisis. During this time, the IPL 2021 teams have also joined the effort to fight the coronavirus crisis by announcing donations and carrying out initiatives to extend a helping hand in this dire time of need. Here’s a look at all the donations done by the IPL 2021 teams to support the people in need.

CSK donation for Covid-19

The CSK donation for Covid-19 involves arrangement for the delivery of 450 oxygen concentrators through the Bhoomika Trust. Bhoomika Trust is an NGO involved in Covid-19 relief operations that helped the Chennai Super Kings in arranging for the supply of oxygen concentrators. The trust will also coordinate the distribution of the concentrators and the first consignment of the concentrators has arrived with the remaining expected to reach by next week.

RCB donation for Covid-19

Virat Kohli had earlier informed that the RCB team 2021 had focused discussions on how to extend their help to the frontline workers. He informed that the team has identified key areas where help is required immediately in healthcare infrastructure related to oxygen support in Bangalore and other cities. The RCb team will be making a financial contribution towards the same.

DC and RR donation for Covid-19

The Delhi Capitals along with its patrons, the JSW Foundation and the GMR Varalakshmi Foundation have announced financial support of INR 1.5 crore to NCR-based NGOs, Hemkunt Foundation and Uday Foundation. The Rajasthan Royals have also announced a contribution of over USD 1 million (INR 7.5 crore) from their owners, players and management to help the people impacted by Covid-19. This help will be carried out by the Rajasthan Royals Foundation and the British Asian Trust.

SRH, KKR, PBKS donation for Covid-19

The Sunrisers Hyderabad have already donated INR 10 crore for Covid-19 relief measures in 2020 and on Monday, it was announced that their owners contributed another INR 30 crore for the cause. This move was also praised by David Warner. The Kolkata Knight Riders had pledged a donation to the PM Cares Fund in the first year of the pandemic itself in 2020. The KKR had announced this news on their Twitter handle. The Punjab Kings had also announced their donation to the PM Cares Fund in 2020 and are also working like CSK to provide oxygen supply.

MI donation for Covid-19

The Mumbai Indians have joined the cause through Reliance Industries and their owners. The Jamnagar Plant of Reliance Industries will be supplying 100 metric tonnes of additional oxygen to Maharashtra. The company has donated INR 500 crore to PM CARES Fund along with INR 5 crore to the governments of Maharashtra and Gujarat each. The team also saw the Rohit Sharma Covid-19 donation of INR 80 lakh.

Cricketers donation for Covid-19

The discussion cricketers donation for Covid-19 started after Pat Cummins donation of USD 50,000 (INR 38 lakh approximately) to the PM CARES Fund to support the country's fight against COVID-19. Later, it was revealed that that the Pat Cummins donation had been diverted to UNICEF Australia's 'India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal' initiative. The Rohit Sharma Covid-19 donation stands at INR 80 lakh with INR 45 lakh to PM CARES Fund, INR 25 lakh to Maharashtra’s CM Relief Fund, INR 5 lakh to Feeding India and INR 5 lakh for the welfare of street dogs. Virat Kohli along with his wife Anushka Sharma donated INR 2 crore while starting a fundraiser of INR 7 crore.

