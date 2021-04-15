Last Updated:

IPL 2021: How Will Matches Take Place In Delhi? DDCA Officials Reveal Plan For No Hiccups

With an alarming rise in the Delhi coronavirus cases count, the DDCA has announced that they will remain on high alert as they prepare to host the IPL 2021.

With an alarming rise in the Delhi coronavirus cases count, the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) has announced that they will remain on high alert as they prepare to host the IPL 2021. With the IPL schedule for this season centred around teams spending as much time in one venue as possible, the DDCA is set to host eight matches, from April 28-May 8. After remaining adamant that the worsening COVID-19 situation in Mumbai would not affect a change in schedule for the tournament, BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly has maintained that the matches scheduled in Delhi will not be shifted either.

IPL 2021: DDCA's plan for the IPL 2021

According to a report by InsideSport, the DDCA has announced that they will be sealing off the Arun Jaitley Stadium one week before they host the first IPL 2021 match. This mini lockdown of the stadium will begin on April 21 in order to help the management "check the transmission of Covid 19 cases". The restrictions will mean that not only will the stadium be off-limits to the general public but so will the surrounding areas of the Kotla, seeing the increase in Delhi coronavirus cases per day. 

DDCA joint secretary Rajan Manchanda also added that there will be a considerable police presence around the stadium two days before the match to prevent fans or any other unregulated people to enter the venue. Explaining further, Manchanda said that "only broadcasters and very important BCCI and DDCA members will be allowed entry during this period. The entry will be strictly by accreditation card with the name mentioned on it. No family members of any official will be allowed". 

Moving on to the actual match days, the board has announced that they will have at least a 200-men strong police force around the stadium to help control the movement of people in and out of the venue. To further regulate the flow of people, only 4-5 of the stadium's 22 gates will be open. Additionally, the ground will be divided into three bio-secure zones, with both teams getting their own separate entry gates. 

"Bio bubble in Zone 1 will consist of IPL teams and support staff, Zone 2 will have a bio-bubble consisting of broadcasters and their support staff and Zone 3 consists of ground staff, housekeepers and 30 members of each franchisee, around 15 BCCI, IPL and DDCA officials" Manchanda explained. 

IPL schedule: List of matches to be held in Delhi including Mumbai Indians upcoming matches

April 28, Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 7:30 PM

April 29, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals 3:30 PM

May 1, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings 7:30 PM

May 2, Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 3:30 PM

May 4, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians 7.30 PM

May 5, Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings 7.30 PM

May 7, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings 7.30 PM

May 8, Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians 7.30 PM

Image Credits: BCCI website

